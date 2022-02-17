NEW LEXINGTON — Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks carried the Alexander Spartans all season.
The duo tried to carry the load again in Wednesday's Division III sectional final, but New Lexington's balance won the day.
No. 6 New Lexington pulled away late from No. 11 Alexander, 58-48, to advance to the district tournament.
The result ended a streak of eight consecutive sectional titles for the Spartans.
Grinstead and Meeks, the Spartans' leading scorers all year, combined for 42 of their points.
"We've been right in games with good teams," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "It's tough. We just lean so heavily on Kara and Marlee that I think they wore down a little bit toward the end of the year."
Meeks led Alexander with 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists. Grinstead added 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.
The two combined to attempt 34 of Alexander's 48 shots.
"We've talked numerous times, we're not going to beat good teams doing that," Jeff Grinstead said. "We've got to get more out of the other girls. At times we did this year against good teams, at times we didn't. Tonight, we didn't."
New Lexington (18-6) had balance as six players scored and three hit double figures.
Junior standout Aubri Spicer was held to 13 points, adding four assists, but Trinity Cook added 18 points and eight rebounds. Kim Kellogg had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
"That's the good thing about our team and the scary thing about our team is we have kids that can get in double digits across the board," New Lexington coach Jay Chadwell said. "Tonight it was Trinity's night to do that and lead us."
It was a game Alexander (14-10) competed in until the final minutes. The Spartans led 28-27 in the third quarter and were within 41-38 after Meeks' field goal with 5:20 to play.
Alexander would get no closer, falling behind 49-42 on Kellogg's basket with 3:14 remaining.
The Spartans were within 50-45 when a sequence of big plays clinched the Panthers' victory.
Meeks blocked Cook's shot in the paint, but Cook was able to recover the rebound and score anyway, putting New Lexington ahead 52-45.
Kellogg and Lydia Stephens got consecutive steals on the defensive end, and both led to transition baskets for Spicer.
New Lexington suddenly led 56-45, and was on its way to the next round.
Alexander had 12 turnovers in the game, eight coming in the second half.
"Where we got into trouble was where they went into halfcourt and extended it out about three-quarter court," Jeff Grinstead said of New Lexington's defense. "That's when we got into trouble."
New Lexington used an 11-1 run to lead 27-19 early in the third quarter, but Alexander responded with nine straight points to lead 28-27 after Olivia Ohms' 3-pointer.
Kellogg followed by making two free throws and burying a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 32-28 lead.
Kellogg made three 3-pointers and Cook added another. Jeff Grinstead said the versatility of the Panthers' post players made for a difficult defensive matchup.
"Their bigs work hard underneath," he said. "They're slamming into us and trying to post us up. Then they can go outside and hit a 3. (Kellogg) killed us today. She had a few 3s, at least three. That's a tough guard for us, trying to keep her from posting up and come out to the 3-point line and guard her."
New Lexington advances to play No. 2 Fairland on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Wavelry in a district semifinal.
It's the end of a solid four-year run for Alexander's senior. Grinstead and Meeks were regular contributors on a district championship team as freshmen, winning 72 games over the last four seasons.
Marlee Grinstead, who will continue her basketball career at Rio Grande, finishes with 1,477 career points for the Spartans. She averaged 19.4 points per game as a senior.
It was an emotional scene afterwards. Jeff Grinstead has coached his daughter Marlee and her classmates since elementary school, with that run coming to an end on Wednesday.
"Especially with that group of seniors, that's why it's so emotional for me," Jeff Grinstead said. "I've literally coached them since fourth grade. Fourth, fifth, sixth, junior high, then I moved up to high school when they were in in eighth grade. They're up at the house all the time, my daughter's best friends. The emotion of it, it's tough."
New Lexington 58, Alexander 48
Alexander;11;8;13;16;—;48
New Lexington;9;16;14;19;—;58
ALEXANDER 48 (14-10)
Monica Thompson 0 0-2 0, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 1 0-0 3, Kara Meeks 8 5-6 23, Marlee Grinstead 7 2-3 19, Ava Hoffer 1 0-0 2, Trinity Daniels 0 1-2 1, Choe Payne 0 0-0 0, McKenna Moore 0 0-0 0, Celene Chapman 0 0-0 0, Julianna Cain 0 0-0 0, Mallory Sherman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 8-13 48; 3-point field goals: 6 (Grinstead 3, Meeks 2, Ohms 1)
NEW LEXINGTON 58 (18-6)
Lydia Stephens 1 0-0 3, Emma Abrams 2 0-1 4, Kim Kellogg 4 4-4 15, Trinity Cook 7 3-4 18, Aubri Spicer 6 0-0 13, Abby Wilson 2 1-2 5, Cami Huffman 0 0-0 0, Addison Wycinski 0 0-0 0, Aly Thorngate 0 0-0 0, Miah Toth 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 8-11 58; 3-point field goals: 6 (Kellogg 3, Stephens, Cook, Spicer 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 17-48 (.354), 3-point field goals 6-20 (.300), New Lexington 22-58 (.379), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Free throws — Alexander 8-13 (.615), New Lexington 8-11 (.727); Rebounds — Alexander 27 (Meeks 8), New Lexington 40 (Kellogg 14); Assists — Alexander 8 (Ohms, Grinstead 3 apiece), New Lexington 12 (Spicer, Stephens 4 apiece); Blocks — Alexander 4 (Meeks 3), New Lexington 0; Turnovers — Alexander 12, New Lexington 11; Steals — Alexander 5 (Meeks 3), New Lexington 10 (Spicer 3); Team fouls — Alexander 11, New Lexington 13.
