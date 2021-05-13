PORTSMOUTH — Clay put together an early lead, and then let its pitching do the rest.
Clay's Preslee Lutz pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the No. 2 Panthers to a 13-0, five-inning win over No. 15 Trimble on Thursday in a Division IV sectional championship game.
Clay scored eight runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third for the 13-0 edge.
Lutz needed 61 pitches in five innings, with 48 going for strikes. She struck out eight without walking a batter. The Tomcats had two baserunners in the game, as Clay was charged with an error.
Briana Orsborne hit a single for Trimble's only hit.
Ashlynn Hardy started in the pitching circle and pitched two innings, with Riley Campbell working the final two. The duo combined to only walk four batters, but Clay finished the game with 14 hits.
Trimble also had five errors that led to five unearned runs.
Megan Bazler was 4 for 4 for Clay with a double, two RBIs and two runs. McKenzie Loper was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Shaley Munion hit a home run, finishing with two RBIs and a walk.
It's the 40th sectional title for Clay, which will face No. 7 Peebles on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Peebles beat No. 10 Southern 14-4 on Thursday.
The Tomcats are 5-19, and still have a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game against Federal Hocking to make up.
