Trimble Tomcats

Trimble's Bryce Downs (20) goes up for a shot during a game against South Gallia on Dec. 15 while Austin Wisor (15) and Blake Guffey (10) look on. The Tomcats lost at home to Chesapeake on Saturday, 60-48. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

GLOUSTER — The Chesapeake Panthers pulled away for a 60-48 win over the Trimble Tomcats on Saturday inside White Gymnasium. 

The Tomcats trailed just 43-40 entering the fourth quarter, but Chesapeake won the final frame 17-8. 

Trimble falls to 6-2 on the season. 

Blake Guffey had a big night for Trimble, even in the defeat. He scored 24 points, adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He made 10 of 25 shots from the field. 

Tyler Weber gave the Tomcats two players with double-doubles, as he scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also added three assists and a steal. 

Austin Wisor added six points on a pair of 3-pointers, with four rebounds and two assists. Bryce Downs had five points and six rebounds, while Tucker Dixon had two points, six rebounds and three assists. Clarence Jones had one point and two rebounds. 

First place in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division will be on the line Friday night in Glouster, when the Tomcats (5-0 TVC-Hocking) host the Federal Hocking Lancers (2-0 TVC). 

Trimble will then travel to Athens on Saturday night for a non-league bout. 


