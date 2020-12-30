NEW LEXINGTON — The Alexander Spartans held a halftime lead at New Lexington High School on Tuesday.
However, the Panthers were able to finish strong in the second half, leading to a 54-33 win over Alexander.
The Spartans led 11-9 after one quarter, and 19-17 at halftime.
New Lexington was able to go ahead 32-25 after the third quarter, eventually winning the second half by a score of 37-14.
Alexander falls to 3-2 on the season, while New Lexington improves to 4-4.
Kyler D’Augustino led Alexander with 18 points, making seven 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Jagger Cain added six points for Alexander, as he made a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Cam Houpt added four points, while T.J. Vogt added three points. Jeremiah Clark tallied two points.
Logyn Ratliff led the Panthers with 18 points, while Braden Agriesti added 16 points. Brady Hanson scored seven points, Hunter Kellogg five points, Lukas Ratliff four points while Ryan Hobbs and Larry Hobbs each scored two points.
Alexander’s next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Federal Hocking, with a 6 p.m. JV start.
