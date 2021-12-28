ALBANY — New Lexington rallied for a 45-40 victory on Tuesday at Alexander High School.
The Spartans led 10-8 after one quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 32-29 going to the fourth.
The Panthers won the final quarter 16-8 for the comeback win.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander (4-6) with 22 points, 20 coming in the first half. He made four 2-point field goals, two 2-pointers and all eight of his free throw attempts.
Zach Barnhouse had a season-high 11 points for Alexander, making five 2-point field goals and one of his two free throws.
Dylan Allison had three points, while Braydin McKee and Alex Norris each scored two points.
Isaiah Stephens led New Lexington with 18 points. Lukas Ratliff added nine points.
Alexander is scheduled to play at Waterford on Thursday.
