CHILLICOTHE — The Alexander Spartans made a final push, but it wasn't enough to rally back at Southeastern.
Southeastern defeated the Spartans 61-54 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
The Panthers led 18-13 after one quarter, then extended their advantage out to 32-18 at halftime, and 43-27 going to the fourth.
Alexander won the final quarter 27-18, doubling its point total for the first three quarters.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 20 points, making four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and 9 of 12 from the foul line. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Braydin McKee added 15 points for Alexander, making six 2-point attempts and a 3-pointer.
Dylan Allison and Jace Ervin each added six points, while Alex Norris had four points and Zach Barnhouse three points.
Connor Smith led Southeastern with 22 points.
The Spartans (4-5) are off until hosting New Lexington on Tuesday.
