NEW LEXINGTON — The New Lexington Panthers used a big second half to pull away from the Alexander Spartans.
The Panthers outscored the Spartans 42-30 after halftime, leading to a 67-52 win on Wednesday.
Alexander led 15-13 after the first quarter, and was within 25-22 at halftime.
New Lexington scored 29 points in the third quarter to surge ahead 54-39.
Aubri Spicer led the Panthers with 26 points, as the junior eclipsed the 1,000th point mark during the game.
Kim Kellogg added 12 points and Lydia Stephens 11 points for the Panthers. Trinity Cook had eight points, Emma Abrams seven points and Abby Wilson added three points.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 25 points, making four 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and eight of her nine free throw attempts.
Kara Meeks added 15 points for Alexander, making five 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and two of her three free throws.
Ava Hoffer added five points. Olivia Ohms had three points, while Monica Thompson and Chloe Payne each scored two points.
Alexander's record stands at 5-5. The Spartans return to action on Monday, hosting Meigs.
