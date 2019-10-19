ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans had visions of making a deep tournament run.
Skylar Hice and the Southeastern Panthers dashed those dreams in one afternoon of volleyball.
The No. 7 seeded Panthers pulled off a tournament upset, defeating No. 2 Alexander 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15) in a Division III sectional final on Saturday in Albany.
Alexander, which finished as district runner-up in each of the last two seasons, fell short of making the district tournament for just the second time since 2002.
"I think we made a lot of errors between serving mistakes and defensive errors and not being in the right position, to just simple things of not putting the ball in play," Alexander coach Nikki Ohms said. "Not executing those points when we needed to. We gave them a lot of points."
While the seeding says its an upset, the Panthers (12-12) are certainly better than their seeding and record indicates. Clearly under-seeded, the Panthers compete in the tough Scioto Valley Conference, which always performs well during the tournament season.
Southeastern brought the power at the net with Hice, as the senior finished with 29 kills. Time and time again she delivered powerful kills into the Spartans' defense.
"We knew that she was going to be swinging hard," Ohms said. "We just didn't have much of a block that was stopping her when she was swinging. They played really smart at the net, tipping on us when our defense wasn't there. They had a good read of the court."
Hice wasn't Southeastern's only weapon. Alexis Balies added 11 kills while Hannah Lougheed added 10 kills. Ava Christopher had five kills and Ameris Cooper finished with 56 assists.
Alexander junior Karsyn Raines tried to counter, leading her team with 19 kills, but it simply wasn't enough to keep pace.
The Panthers were quick to show they came ready to play, leading 14-5 in the opening set. Alexander rallied back to within two points on four separate occasions, but got no closer in the three-point loss.
Alexander appeared to find a groove in the second set. After trailing 17-14, the Spartans would go ahead 21-20 on a Raines kill. Mallory Rankin's ace and Erin Scurlock's kill closed out the 25-20 victory.
The match was tied at 1-1, and appeared to be shaping up as a potential five-set match, but it wasn't in the cards for Alexander (17-6).
"I think we had a little bit of momentum going into the third set and we just couldn't continue with that momentum," Ohms said. "The girls seemed a little off today for whatever reason. We just couldn't keep a solid run going."
Southeastern quickly took command in the third set, leading 11-5 after Balies' kill. The lead grew to 18-9 after one of Hice's kills and Alexander never gained momentum.
Alexander never led in the fourth set after falling behind 7-1. The Panthers' play at the net prevented the Spartans from making a rally, as Hice had 10 kills in the fourth set alone.
After trailing 20-10, Alexander managed to score five points in a row, the final coming on a Raines kill.
Hice ended the rally. She softly tipped a ball over the net for a kill to end the run, giving Southeastern a 21-15 lead.
She then showed off her power on the next volley. Alexander passed a ball over the net that went right toward Hice.
Hice rose up and slammed the volleyball down onto the court before the Spartans' defense could react.
Hice and her teammates celebrated the huge spike, as their sectional title was on the horizon.
Hice had a block for a point, and Lyndsey Skeens put down the final kill in Southeastern's 25-15 win.
Southeastern advances to the Division III district semifinals on Thursday. The Panthers will meet North Adams at 7 p.m. in Waverly.
It will be the first time since 2014 that Alexander hasn't been a part of the district tournament.
Scurlock had seven kills for Alexander, while Jenna Houpt and Brooke Casto each had six kills. Jadyn Mace handed out 35 assists.
The Spartans will graduate Rankin, Houpt and Halie Miller.
Rankin is a four-year starter, including handling libero duties for the last three seasons. Mlller was a defensive specialist, while Houpt patrolled the middle.
"They've left some really big shoes to fill," Ohms said. "I had two really strong defensive players in Mallory and Halie Miller. Halie Miller's defense stepped up 10 fold this year. She played incredible. Mallory's our constant back there and Jenna's our constant at the net. She's our big middle. She's smart. She plays well."
Alexander can return the rest of its lineup, including Raines on the outside.
The Spartans fell short of a league title and the tournament success they eyed this season. Ohms said the returning players will need to use that as motivation for next year.
"I challenged our younger players, next year, we have a lot of work to do," Ohms said. "Not having any seniors last year, coming back with a young team, I think we had a big price on our heads. I think we definitely didn't play up to our potential all season long. I told them, you can't just walk into a court and say, 'We're Alexander, we're here to win.' We've got to prove it. We have to have something to back it up. There were times where we just didn't back it up and today was one of those examples."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.