PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Post 15 scored a walk-off win over Athens Post 21 on Wednesday.
Post 15 scored in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win over Athens, which had forced a tie with a sixth-inning run.
Athens scored runs in the first and third innings for a 2-1 lead, but Post 15 scored twice in the fifth to lead 3-2.
Post 21 had just one hit for their three runs, an RBI double for Cam Niese in the top of the first inning.
Parkersburg had four errors in the field and its pitching issued four walks.
Jack Cornwell drew a walk, scoring on Niese's first-inning double.
Will Ginder and Lance Ausseresses also each drew a walk and scored a run. Reese Wallace also drew a walk.
Cornwell started and pitched five innings for Post 21. He allowed three unearned runs on eight hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.
Wallace pitched the final 1 1-3 innings, taking the loss. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and one strikeout.
Athens (2-5) was charged with five errors in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.