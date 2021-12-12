ALBANY — A pair of sophomore guards took center stage during Saturday's non-league contest between Peebles and Nelsonville-York.
Peebles ultimately took the 45-36 win over Nelsonville-York in a game played at Alexander High School as part of the Alley Classic.
Payton Johnson led Peebles to the win, tallying 26 points. She made six 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and eight of her 12 free throw attempts.
Nelsonville-York's Airah Lavy countered with 18 points to lead the Buckeyes. She made four 3-pointers, two 2-point field goals and both of her free throw attempts.
Johnson hit two early 3-pointers, scoring eight first-quarter points. However, N-Y led 12-10 after one quarter thanks to a pair of Lavy 3-pointers.
Peebles held the Buckeyes to two points in the second quarter, going ahead 15-14 at halftime.
Peebles extended the advantage to 29-26 going to the fourth quarter, then won the final quarter 16-10.
Peebles took advantage of free throws, getting to the line 14 times in the final quarter, making 12 of them.
Johnson was 7 of 8 from the line in the final quarter, scoring 11 of the Indians' 16 fourth-quarter points.
Kenzie Morrison added 11 points for Peebles.
Cayleigh Dupler and Alivia Speelman each scored five points for Nelsonville-York, while Brooklyn Richards and Mackenzie Hurd each scored four points.
After hosting Wellston on Monday, the Buckeyes (4-2) will host Alexander on Thursday.
