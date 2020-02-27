JACKSON — Members of the Trimble girls' basketball team emerged from the locker room at Jackson High School, hearing loud cheers from the Tomcat faithful as they walked back onto the court.
It wasn't the type of joyous celebration the Tomcats were hoping for, but there remains plenty of hope for the future of the program.
No. 3 Trimble came up just short during Thursday's Division IV district championship game against No. 2 Peebles, losing a 51-45 heartbreaker.
The Tomcats led most of the second half in a bid for the program's first district championship in 14 years before ultimately being denied by the Indians and their junior sensation, Jacey Justice.
"Oh man, I thought we had them," Trimble coach Joe Richards lamented afterwards.
Peebles (21-3) won its second district championship in a row — and sixth in program history — by closing the game on a 10-2 run. The Indians also scored the final six points to end what had been a dramatic, back-and-forth affair.
"Tight game and this is a learning experience for us," Richards said.
Trimble raised the bar for girls' basketball in Glouster this season, starting five sophomores and featuring a roster void of any juniors or seniors.
The Tomcats (19-6) were young, but it didn't stop them from winning 19 games to go with league and sectional crowns.
It took an outstanding effort by Justice and her supporting cast to ultimately end Trimble's spectacular season.
Justice, who came in averaging 26.5 points per game, finished with 23 points and six assists.
But the stats don't tell the entire story for Justice, who suffered a left leg injury late in the second quarter. She scored 15 first-half points, but was clearly hobbled and not 100 percent in the second half.
Justice wasn't the same player in the second half — after going 5 of 8 from the field in the first half, she went just 3 of 10 after the injury — but she still found a way to win the game.
"On one-and-a-half legs — she's a player," Richards said. "We knew that. I thought we did a pretty good job on her for the most part. She got some baskets, obviously. They run everything around her."
The teams traded big plays in the second half, and Trimble freshman Emily Calentine hit a monster of a shot late in the fourth.
She spotted up in the right corner, received a pass from Laikyn Imler and buried a clutch 3-pointer.
Trimble's crowd erupted, as the Tomcats led 43-41.
Justice had a hand in the game-changing run, as she found Tatum Arey spotted up to the left of the key. The senior made a long 2-pointer, tying the game at 43-all with 2:30 remaining.
The combo of Justice and Arey struck again, this time Justice driving and dishing to Arey for a layup to give Peebles a 45-43 lead.
Imler would tie the game for Trimble at 45-45 thanks to two free throws with 1:37 on the clock, but this time, Justice did it herself.
Justice was able to get open on a cut to the basket, with Hope Brown feeding her the ball down low for a 47-45 edge, 1:13 remaining.
The Tomcats then made a critical turnover, with Brown coming away with a steal inside the final minute.
The ball found its way to Justice, who was fouled and made two free throws for a 49-45, two-possession lead with 54.4 seconds left.
Trimble finished the game with 19 turnovers, compared to just 10 for Peebles. It loomed large in the possession-by-possession finish.
"We got kind of rattled and that's where I took that one timeout just to calm them down, but 19 turnovers, you aren't going to win in the district tournament with 19 turnovers," Richards said.
The Tomcats were unable to score again, and Peebles made enough free throws to put the game away in the closing seconds.
Trimble was held to 17 points in the second half, including seven in the final quarter. The Indians switched to a man defense and were able to slow down the Tomcats enough to erase a halftime deficit.
It was the Tomcats who were showing off an impressive man defense in the first half, holding Peebles to just four second-quarter points. Riley Campbell, Imler and Emily Young were taking turns face guarding Justice in an attempt to limit her shots.
The Tomcats only had one turnover in the second quarter, winning the frame 13-4, with Jayne Six scoring nine points. They took a 28-20 lead into the halftime locker room after an Imler 3-pointer.
Justice appeared to suffer her injury when she was fouled on a shot late in the second quarter. She stayed back in the locker room at halftime until nearly the start of the third quarter, coming out with a brace on her left leg. She was visibly laboring to get up and down the court as the second half started.
The Tomcats appeared to have an opening, with Justice slowed down, but weren't able to take advantage. Trimble still led 31-24 after Young sank a long 2-pointer in the opening minutes of the third.
Peebles wouldn't go away, and took the lead back at 33-32 after Arey sank a left-wing 3-pointer to cap off a 9-1 run.
Arey scored 11 points, all coming in the second half.
"Give (Arey) credit," Ricahrds said. "She drills nothing but net. She was feeling it. That killed us. That's on me. It wasn't part of our scouting report."
Anytime the Tomcats seemed to gain momentum, the Indians would steal it back. Trimble led 38-35 going to the fourth after Young scored on a drive.
Trimble extended the lead to 40-35 after Imler found Briana Orsborne for a transition basket to open the fourth.
Peebles again had the answer, scoring the next six points to lead 41-40, setting up the heart-pounding finish.
Peebles will take on Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal, back in Jackson. Notre Dame was a 49-35 winner over Belpre in Thursday's first district final.
Young led Trimble on Thursday with 15 points on 7 of 14 shooting, adding two assists. Six had 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Imler filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Orsborne led the team with 11 rebounds.
The Tomcats accepted the district runner-up trophy afterwards. It wasn't the hardware they wanted to take home, but still was a representation of how far the program has come.
After winning nine games as freshmen the year before, Trimble increased its win total to 19 as sophomores. With a wealth of experience returning, the sky appears to be the limit as the group returns as juniors next season.
"I couldn't hold back tears almost," Richards said of the post-game locker room. "You're disappointed in that. I told them, I probably won't sleep tonight, or tomorrow night, just thinking about this one. But I told them once the dust settles, we can start our spring workouts and our June workouts. We're going to look back on this, league champs, sectional champs, getting here and had a chance to go to the district final. It's pretty cool for eight sophomores and two freshmen. We'll be back. We'll be back. We'll use it as motivation."
Peebles 51, Trimble 45
Trimble;15;13;10;7;—;45
Peebles;16;4;15;16;—;51
TRIMBLE 45 (19-6)
Laikyn Imler 2 4-7 10, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 1 1-2 3, Emily Young 7 0-0 15, Jayne Six 5 4-5 14, Emily Calentine 1 0-0 3, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 9-14 45; 3-point field goals: 4 (Imler 2, Young, Calentine 1 apiece)
PEEBLES 51 (21-3)
Harlee Wilkinson 1 2-4 7, Jacey Justice 8 5-8 23, Tatum Arey 5 0-0 11, Hope Brown 0 0-0 0, Lilly Gray 1 6-6 8, Madison Beekman 0 0-0 0, Marissa Moore 0 0-0 0, Natalee Workman 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 17 13-18 51; 3-point field goals: 4 (Justice 2, Wilkinson, Arey 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 16-47 (.340), 3-point field goals 4-13 (.308); Peebles 17-53 (.321), 3-point field goals 4-12 (.333); Free throws — Trimble 9-14 (.643), Peebles 13-18 (.722); Rebounds — Trimble 39 (Orsborne 11), Peebles 33 (Gray 9); Assists — Trimble 11 (Imler 6), Peebles 11 (Justice 6); Blocks — Trimble 7 (Six 5), Peebles 1; Turnovers — Trimble 19, Peebles 10; Steals — Trimble 4 (Imler 3), Peebles 11 (Brown 5); Team fouls — Trimble 18, Peebles 15.
