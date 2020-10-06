It took a week longer than expected because of the weather, but the Athens Bulldogs have completed their perfect run through the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf season.
Athens officially won the seventh and final TVC-Ohio golf match of the season, posting a team score of 177 at the Athens Country Club on Monday.
The meet began last Monday, but was suspended due to inclement weather. The teams picked up where they left off, and the Bulldogs were able to able to put a bow on their championship season.
Athens went 42-0 in the perfect league season. Ben Pratt was the medalist for the final league match, shooting a round of 41 to lead the way.
Nathan Shadik followed by posting a score of 44 for Athens, and Tyson Smith and Will Ginder were close behind as each shot rounds of 46.
Milan Hall followed up the team score by shooting a 49, and Matthew McDonald a 51 for the Bulldogs.
Athens had already clinched the outright TVC-Ohio title even before Monday's triumph. The 2020 championship is the program's sixth since joining the league for the 2008 season. However, it's the Bulldogs first outright TVC-Ohio crown since winning three in a row from 2008 through 2010.
Athens was part of a three-way tie for first in 2012, and shared the top spot with Alexander in 2018.
Alexander had won the last two TVC-Ohio titles, and was able to force a tie for second with Meigs thanks to Monday's effort.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 203 for the runner-up position.
Alexander began the day two back of Meigs, but the Marauders would finish fourth with a team score of 220. As a result, both Alexander and Meigs have 29-13 final records.
TJ Vogt, who will compete in the district tournament later in the week, led Alexander with a round of 44. He was followed on his team by Matthew Morris (47), Landon Atha (55), Isaac York (57), Joe Trogdon (59) and Ethan Scott (61).
Meigs was led by Landon Acree (54), Zack King (54), Payton Brown (55) and Coen Hall (57).
Wellston finished third with a score of 216, topping Meigs in the final match. The Rockets finished fourth overall at 19-23.
The Rockets were paced on Monday by Will Briggs (50), Will Zinn (50), Brayden Daniels (58) and Jackson Montgomery (58).
Vinton County was fifth on Monday with a score of 222. The Vikings were also fifth in the final league standings at 18-24.
Isaiah Allen led Vinton County with a 52, followed by Brock Hamon (53), Sam Huston (55) and Asa Davidson (62).
River Valley (9-33 on the season) and Nelsonville-York (1-41) didn't have anyone in the field on Monday.
