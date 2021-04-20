GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats were solid on the mound and in the field for six of their seven innings on Tuesday.
The one inning things didn't go as planned, the Alexander Spartans were more than happy to take advantage.
Alexander scored eight unearned runs in the top of the second inning, making the difference in a 9-2 victory over the Tomcats in a non-league baseball game.
"I don't even know if they had a hit that inning, maybe one," Trimble coach Phil Faires said. "I guess good teams take advantage of that. You take away that one inning and there's your ball game."
The Spartans (3-8) did in fact get four hits in the inning, but you can forgive Faires for wanting to push the frame out of his memory.
Three of the first four batters of the inning reached on errors, as the Tomcats had four miscues in the second inning. Alexander sent 12 batters to the plate, also taking advantage of two walks.
"I go back to patience," Alexander coach Larry Bean said. "Making them throw strikes, put the ball in play. If you can do those two things, a lot of times some good things will happen and it did that inning because we didn't have very many hits."
Drew Harris and Jacob Phillips reached on errors to start the inning, with Harris eventually stealing home on the front end of a double steal with Phillips to tie the game at 1-1.
Jeremiah Clark drove in a second run, but also reached on the third error of the inning for a 2-1 Spartan lead.
Jordan Schultz's two-run single on a tricky hop past the second baseman provided the Spartans with a 4-1 cushion.
Matthew Morris made it 5-1 with a run-scoring single to left.
Harris, up for the second time in the frame, had an infield single to shortstop, driving in another run for a 6-1 advantage.
The seventh run scored on an errant pickoff throw to third base, allowing Morris to score.
Finally, Alexander led 8-1 when Phillips lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Cam Bayha.
The Spartans only scored one run the rest of the way, but they had all the run support they needed for Phillips.
He tossed a complete-game gem, holding the Tomcats (4-9) to single runs in the first and fifth innings.
Phillips struck out nine, only walking two.
"He was in control," Bean said. "He had a good fastball working tonight. He just over powered most of them."
Phillips threw 112 pitches in his complete game, helping save the Spartans' pitching staff. They used four pitchers in Monday's win at Nelsonville-York and have a schedule full of games the rest of the week.
"That was big," Bean said. "We intended to use two guys tonight actually, but he was throwing it well and didn't have a super high pitch count, so we thought we'd stay with him."
The Tomcats had 11 hits against Phillips, but they left 14 on base. Trimble had baserunners in every inning, but weren't able to string a rally together against the Alexander righty.
"It seems like they had first and second every inning with a chance to put some runs on the board and he worked his way out of trouble a lot," Bean said.
Trimble scored in the first inning when Tabor Lackey reached on a fielder's choice, gaining an RBI when Austin Wisor scored from third on a ground ball for a 1-0 lead.
The Tomcats' second run came in the fifth, as Brandon Burdette hit an opposite-field single to right to score Blake Guffey.
Burdette, a freshman, had three hits for Trimble, while Wisor and Guffey had two apiece.
Alexander's final run came in the sixth, going ahead 9-2 when Phillips scored on a wild pitch.
Wisor took the loss for Trimble, going four innings. Guffey pitched the final three innings.
"I thought Wisor pitched well," Faires said. "A good sign, I thought Guffey came in and pitched well. We need both those guys to be able to throw it, not necessarily to get a lot of strikeouts, but just don't have the walks. Make them earn it."
The Tomcats have been done in by a big inning more than once this season. Faires hopes the way they finished Tuesday's game can carry over.
"Except for the one inning, I thought we played well," he said. "I actually enjoyed watching that game, except for that one inning about gave me a heart attack."
The Spartans have won three games in a row, outscoring the opposition 34-13 during the streak. They are gaining some momentum after a tough start to the season.
"We wanted to get on a roll," Bean said. "We're on one right now. We'll just ride it and see what happens. The pitching's been good. If we can put the ball in play, good things can happen.
"Keep on rolling."
Alexander 9, Trimble 2
Alexander;080 000 1 — 9 7 3
Trimble;100 010 0 — 2 11 6
Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Clark
Austin Wisor, Blake Guffey (5) and Tabor Lackey
WP — Phillips; LP — Wisor
