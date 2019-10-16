WHEELERSBURG — The Athens Bulldogs have hung their hat on defense all season long.
That defense nearly allowed Athens to spring a tournament upset.
The No. 5 Bulldogs traveled to No. 4 Wheelersburg and pushed the Pirates into a shootout before ultimately falling in a Division II girls' soccer sectional semifinal.
The game was 0-0 through regulation and two overtime periods before Wheelersburg won on penalty kicks, 4-3.
Athens closes the season at 5-9-3.
Wheelersburg improves to 14-2-1, and advances to Saturday's sectional championship game. The Pirates will travel to take on No. 1 Fairfield Union.
Athens goal keeper Nikki Bean and the 'Dogs defense pitched a shutout for 110 minutes of game action. Bean finished with six saves.
Wheelersburg's Morgan Bivens was also up to the challenge, collecting nine saves.
Athens finished with 12 shots on goal, while Wheelersburg had 10. Athens had seven corner kicks, while Wheelersburg had four.
After the second overtime, the game went into penalty kicks. Both teams missed on their first attempts.
In the second round, Anna Welser put Athens ahead with a successful PK, but the Pirates tied it up on Jordan Jennings' goal.
The teams also both scored in the third round, Emma Dabelko finding the back of the net for Athens and Ellie Kallner for Wheelersburg.
The pattern continued in the fourth round, as Claire Benyei scored to give Athens a 3-2 lead. Wheelersburg's Alaina Keeney followed to even the shootout, 3-3.
However, Athens missed its attempt in the fifth round, giving Wheelersburg an opening.
Pirates' freshman Annie Coriell took advantage. She barely squeezed in a goal inside the left post, past a diving Bean, to give Wheelersburg the walk-off victory, 4-3.
