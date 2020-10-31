WAVERLY — Wheelersburg’s reputation preceded it and, as it turns out, it was well-deserved.
The Pirates (23-1) added to their plunder Friday night at Waverly High School, claiming their fourth consecutive Division III district championship. Try as it might, Nelsonville-York was able to mount little more than token resistance, losing in straight sets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-17.
“Genetically gifted,” is how Buckeye coach Wayne Dicken summarized his opponent in the aftermath. “It’s more than that, though. They’re also well-trained, and they work hard and play together as a team. They’re the complete package.”
The tone was set early. After the district’s #2 seed raced out to a 6-0 lead in the opening set, Nelsonville-York tried to set up heavy hitter Mackenzie Hurd on the left side. Madison Booth set Hurd up with a great look, but the combination of Ryleigh Meeker and Madie Mays were there to reject her at the net.
Ciara McKinney and her backline mates were there to recover, and Booth and Hurd tried again to no avail. Booth got the ball back and elevated it a third time; for the third time, the Pirate duo came up with the block, and this one fell to the floor for the point.
It was the Buckeyes’ bread-and-butter play, and Wheelersburg had brushed it aside. For the rest of the first set, at least, Dicken’s team never recovered.
“We wanted to keep swinging, but they’re so solid at the net,” Dicken marveled. “They get their hands on everything. If they don’t get the block, they’re going to get a touch and keep it alive.”
“Our front-line defense hasn’t always been the strength that it should be, but tonight, it was,” Pirates coach Allen Perry agreed.
Fifth-seeded Nelsonville-York (19-6) had its best chance to crawl back into the match in the opening minutes of set two. Kills by Madison Deeter and Hurd, coupled with a pair of Ryleigh Giffin serves that were too hot to handle, helped the Bucks build a four-point lead, but that’s when the second part of Wheelersburg’s net-minding strategy began to take shape.
With Hurd and her teammates shifting to counter the Pirates’ outside hitters, Mays and Emily Boggs, Perry turned to senior Kylee Barney in the middle. Towering several inches over Nelsonville-York’s front line, and with a wingspan that added a few more, Barney nevertheless chose finesse over power to devastating effect.
Three times during Wheelersburg’s match-altering rally — it wiped out the Buckeye advantage with a 17-7 run — Barney was able to see over the defense and direct a tip that found its middle. The first fell to the floor untouched. McKinney and Giffin were able to get a fist on the second and third, respectively, but they were unable to keep the ricochet from flying harmlessly out of bounds.
Before long, the rest of the Pirates caught on to what was developing, and Boggs, Meeker and Lauren Jolly added kills on tips of their own.
“They had us back on our heels at that point, and that’s what opened us up to that kind of attack,” said Dicken. “I’ll give Barney a lot of credit. She’s their biggest hitter and their leader in kills. She could have tried to plow straight through, but she was smart enough to recognize where we were the most vulnerable.”
Nelsonville-York fell behind by double digits in the final set before mounting a late rally and cutting the deficit to 21-17, but it was finally undone by a series of unforced errors — kill attempts that went wide, long, or into the net, and serves that often did the same.
“They had the middle covered, so we were left to try some deep corners,” Dicken explained. “At that point, we were just trying to find open spots on the floor, but that’s difficult to do against a team that’s so disciplined.”
Wheelersburg will face Tuscarawas Valley in the regional semifinals, which defeated Belmont Union on Saturday in a district final.
Perry quickly turned the interview over to his seniors — Boggs, Barney, Jolly, Kaylee Darnell and Jaiden Missler — who all seemed to have this post-district championship process down pat.
That was especially true for Jolly, who seemed to take receiving the news that she had just become the Pirates’ all-time scoring leader (assists plus kills) in stride.
“I’ve played my whole volleyball life with these girls,” she said. “They helped me do it. It wouldn’t mean anything to me if they weren’t right here beside me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.