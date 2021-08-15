WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates edged the Athens Bulldogs in a girls' tennis match on Saturday morning.
Athens won two out of the three singles matches, but Wheelersburg won both doubles contests for the 3-2 victory.
Athens' Anna Chen and Rachel Strickland were winners in singles competition.
Chen won the first singles match by defeating the Pirates' Maria Nolan, 6-1, 6-2.
Strickland won the second singles match when she earned a close, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Wheelersburg's Serean Katario.
Wheelersburg's Isabella Hamilton salvaged the third singles match for the Pirates, beating the Bulldogs' Audrey Tompkins, 6-1, 6-0.
Wheelersburg wrapped up the match by winning both doubles' contests. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney were 6-01, 6-0 winners in first singles against the Athens team of Xan Jordan and Katie Mosher.
Abby Jones and Avery Lowery won by scores of 6-2, 6-1 over Athens' Allison North and Kylie Snider in second doubles.
