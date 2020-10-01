Thursday was a highly anticipated day for high school football teams and their fans, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association unveiled their brackets for the upcoming postseason.
Normally, only eight teams per region would qualify for the postseason, and the field would be determined from the OHSAA's Harbin computer ratings.
However, with the shortened season and the uneven number of games played due to cancelations and postponements, every team had the opportunity to compete in the postseason and the points system was thrown out for the 2020 season.
According to the OHSAA, 648 schools will take part in the playoffs. Coaches voted on each team in their region earlier in the week to determine the seeding.
The Trimble Tomcats led the way in their voting, as they received a No. 1 seed in Division VII, Region 27.
The Tomcats entered Friday's regular season finale with a 5-0 record, and were the only Region 27 team with a perfect record through five games.
The Tomcats received a first-round bye, and will open the postseason at home on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. against either No. 16 Woodsfield Monroe Central or No. 17 Strasburg-Franklin.
The top eight teams in Region 27 received byes. Reedsville Eastern landed as a No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 Sciotoville East in the first round on Oct. 9. No. 19 Miller will travel to No. 14 Waterford in the first round as well.
With earning the No. 1 seed, Trimble could host games through the regional semifinals. The OHSAA said in its Thursday press release that regional finals could be in a neutral site.
The Region 27 final is scheduled for Nov. 6.
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes also received a bye in Division VI, Region 23.
Nelsonville-York will host a second-round game on Oct. 17 against either No. 11 Symmes Valley or No. 22 Southeastern.
The Athens Bulldogs will travel for their Division III, Region 11 first-round game. Athens is the No. 18 seed, and travels to face No. 15 Western Brown on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
The winner will play at No. 2 Hartley on Oct. 16.
Vinton County is a 12 seed in Division IV, Region 15 and will host No. 21 Union Local on Oct. 10. The winner travels to No 5 Gallia Academy on Oct. 17.
Wellston is a No. 9 seed in Division V, Region 19. The Rockets host No. 24 South Point on Oct. 10.
