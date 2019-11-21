Looking back at Joe Burrow’s time in Athens, playoff victories are one of the first things that stand out.
One of the biggest was a 36-35 victory over Springfield Shawnee in the Division III, Region 12 semifinals. Burrow led two fourth-quarter scoring drives for the comeback win, played at Hamilton Township High School on Nov. 10, 2012.
Athens was coming off its first playoff win in school history the week before, as Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Circleville.
However, Shawnee was looked at as a different animal, a program that played in the Division III state championship game the previous season. The Braves had upset Kettering Alter the week before.
And it appeared Athens might have to start thinking about next year after trailing 35-22 early in the fourth quarter.
But Burrow, just a sophomore, refused to lose. A 9-play, 65-yard drive cut the deficit to 35-29. Athens converted a fourth-and-10 on Burrow’s 10-yard pass to Adam Luehrman, as Luehrman would eventually catch a 6-yard touchdown pass with 10:36 remaining.
Athens got the ball back and drove 82 yards in 13 plays to tie the game, converting two third downs and a fourth down on the drive.
Trae Williams’ 42-yard run down to the 1-yard line set up his 1-yard touchdown run. Heath Wiseman’s extra point with 5:57 left gave Athens the one-point lead.
Senior Skylar Schwarzel got an interception to end Shawnee’s next drive at the two-yard line, and Athens ran the clock out from there.
But running the clock out wasn’t as easy as it sounds. Burrow, throwing from his end zone, completed a 26-yard pass to Tyler McIntosh to move the ball out to the 31.
Athens’ coaches clearly trusted Burrow to make the right decision at that point of the game, and he delivered.
Burrow threw two interceptions in the game — they were his first in eight weeks — but still showed the ability to rise to the occasion.
“He’s continued to show the poise,” Athens head coach Ryan Adams said. “He never at any point in time got completely rattled when they did get a couple interceptions. He knew that he was going to get his shots later in the game.”
Burrow completed 23 of 42 passes for three touchdowns and 268 yards. He was Athens’ leading rusher with 109 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
The win allowed Athens to advance to the regional finals for the first time, and the 11 wins was a single season school record at the time.
