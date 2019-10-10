NELSONVILLE — Friday night’s colossal Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division battle will feature strength vs. strength inside Dave Boston Field.
On one side will be the Wellston Golden Rockets’ bruising defense, which has pitched consecutive shutouts.
On the other sideline is the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes offense, led by tailback/receiver Keegan Wilburn.
First place in the TVC-Ohio standings, and playoff positioning, is on the line on Friday as the Rockets pay a visit to Nelsonville-York. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Nelsonville-York (4-2, 2-0 TVC-Ohio) is averaging 37.7 points per game during a four-game winning streak, and 28.6 on the season.
Wilburn has scored 11 touchdowns on the season, and quarterback Mikey Seel has 1,037 yards passing with 13 touchdowns.
The Buckeyes have shown to have a plethora of play makers on the offensive side of the ball, but a lot of the success starts up front.
Seel has been able to get in a rhythm this season thanks in large part to the protection provided to him by his offensive line. According to N-Y coach Rusty Richards, the Buckeyes have only surrendered three sacks out of 139 total pass attempts.
“They’ve done a great job keeping Mikey upright,” Richards said.
Left tackle senior Evan Hamilton (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), left guard senior Drake McClain (6-0, 190), center junior Matthew Odenthall (5-8, 210), right guard junior Christian Wiseman (5-9, 200) and right tackle sophomore Domnik Robson (6-3, 250) have been a strength for the Buckeyes.
“It’s nice because you don’t have those negative plays,” Richards said. “It’s tough when you take a 7- or 8-yard loss and you’re back to second-and-18.”
Assistant coach Jay Kline returned to the Buckeyes’ coaching staff this season and has been heading up the unit that has continued to improve each week. They’ve been a big part of a Buckeyes’ offense that has seen Seel complete 71 of 132 pass attempts.
“We’re running the ball just well enough to keep people honest,” Richards said. “Then within the passing game, this has to be in all my years coaching, the best line as far as cutting and keeping people’s hands down, which also helps big time in our quick game because now we don’t have to worry about balls being batted down.”
The Buckeyes’ offensive line will be tested against the Rockets (5-1, 2-0 TVC-Ohio), winners of five games in a row.
Wellston is surrendering 9.8 points per game, including only 14 points combined in the last four.
Richards noted that the Rockets are strong throughout. The defensive secondary has senior senior Rylan Molihan playing safety, and juniors RJ Kemp and Hunter Smith playing cornerbacks.
“I think it starts there just because I think their coaches feel confident in putting them in man-to-man situations which allows their linebackers, (Brock Eggers) and (Jarrod Wilbur), to run freely and make tackles,” Richards said.
Eggers and Wilbur join freshman Evan Brown in the Rockets’ linebacking unit. Senior defensive end Josh Bodey has also proven to be a difficult assignment for offensive lines so far this season.
“They blitz a lot,” Richards said. “They gamble some and so far not too many people have made them pay for it. We’re hoping to catch them in a couple of those blitzes, but they have 11 kids and they have a lot of confidence. It will be interesting to see what we can do against a good, quality defense.”
Wellston opened the season with a 23-6 loss at Jackson, which currently sits at 6-0. The 23 points scored is the lowest of the season for Jackson, and the 17-point margin also represents Jackson’s closest final score.
Since then, Wellston has ripped off wins over Piketon (44-22), Lakewood (30-7), Portsmouth West (40-7), Alexander (8-0) and River Valley (42-0).
The Rockets will certainly be tested against the Buckeyes’ big-play ability. Wilburn’s 11 touchdowns have covered an average of 48.3 yards. He’s had three scores that were 70 yards or longer, and five that were 56 yards or longer.
Wilburn has now scored 66 career touchdowns and has 475 yards rushing and 242 yards receiving on the season. He scored three touchdowns and had 196 yards of total offense in N-Y’s 31-20 win at Wellston a season ago.
The Rockets can’t just focus on Wilburn though. N-Y also has receiving threats in Brandon Phillips (18 receptions, 230 yards), Ethan Gail (13-196), Christopher McDonald (9-89) and Drew Carter (7-182).
“We’ll see what they’re doing,” Richards said of Wellston’s defense. “Are they doubling Keegan? Are they leaving him solo? Last week, Meigs really didn’t double team him and Brandon Phillips had seven catches, Ethan Gail had four. We’re going to do what we do and as we play call, we’ll try to pick our spots on hitting some different things.”
The Buckeyes’ defense has also improved during the season. After giving up 99 points in the first two games, Nelsonville-York has allowed just 31 in the last four contests.
Colton Snyder leads the defense with 73 total tackles, while Wiseman has 16 tackles for loss.
Nelsonville-York will face an offense in Wellston that has switched from a wing-T look a year ago to more of a spread attack under first-year coach Mike Smith.
Kemp is a returning quarterback for the Rockets, and Molihan handles the tailback duties. Sophomore Jonathon Garvin will also get carries.
While Kemp will look to get passes out to Molihan and Smith, the Rockets are still a run-first attack.
“It’s the first time Wellston’s probably been in the spread since I don’t know, so it is different,” Richards said. “But they do want to run the ball.”
The Rockets are averaging 28.3 points per game. They’ve scored more than 40 points three times, but were also held to one score in an 8-0 win at Alexander two weeks ago.
“They have a good offensive line,” Richards said. “They’ve thrown it more this year then probably what they have in the past.”
Neither team would necessarily be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but the winner’s odds of playing in week 11 will certainly increase.
Wellston’s five wins have come against teams with a combined 8-22 record, and as a result the Rockets are only eighth in the Division V, Region 19 standings. They would desperately need the win over the four-win Buckeyes to boost their chances at a first playoff berth since 2006, which was also the program’s last winning season.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes sit in 10th place in Division VI, Region 21 and could move into the top eight with a win over the five-win Rockets.
“We’re both sort of in the same position,” Richards said. “A loss, you’re not out of the playoffs, but you’re maybe needing some extra help here and there.”
Nelsonville-York leads the all-time series 35-11, including the last three in a row.
While playoff points are certainly on the line, the winner will also stay in control of their TVC-Ohio destiny. Athens joins N-Y and Wellston at 2-0 in the league, part of a three-way tie for the top spot with four games left. Vinton County (2-1 TVC-Ohio) is also lurking close behind.
The Rockets are off to their best start since going 6-1 in 2004. Wellston has not won a TVC-Ohio title since 2002, which makes this week’s game at N-Y and next week’s home game against Athens two of the biggest league games in recent years for the program.
The Buckeyes would like nothing more than to spoil Wellston’s winning start, and keep their own winning streak alive.
“It’s a monster game for both of us,” Richards said. “It’s Homecoming. You always want to win your Homecoming game. It ought to be a pretty good atmosphere. First of all, you want to win the TVC, but I’m sure they’re sort of peaking at the playoff points too. It’s a playoff-type atmosphere. Should be a lot of fun.”
