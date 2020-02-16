JACKSON — So many times this season, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes found the key basket or the defensive stop to win a big game.
The Buckeyes had plenty of defense on Saturday, but couldn't get enough shots to fall.
No. 6 Nelsonville-York was upset by No. 11 South Point in a defensive battle, 34-30, in a Division III sectional semifinal at Jackson High School.
The Buckeyes enjoyed a great season over the last three months, going 19-5, but simply couldn't generate enough offense against the Pointers (13-8).
"I thought we played hard," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. "Did enough things defensively to win the game. Just really struggled to score."
The Buckeyes made only 3 of 20 shots from 3-point range, and shot 26.5 percent (13 of 49) overall from the field. They only attempted two free throws in the defeat.
South Point did just enough to stay ahead of the Buckeyes, as Emilee Whitt and Emilee Carey combined to sink six 3-pointers and score 26 of South Point's 34 points.
The Buckeyes had South Point locked into an 8-8 tie in the first quarter, but Carey and Whitt each made 3-pointers to end the frame.
That duo made four of their 3-pointers in the opening quarter, ultimately giving South Point a lead it would never relinquish.
"South Point's a tough team to defend," Cassady said. "They spread you out. They have shooters. That first quarter really hurt us."
The Pointers went on a 12-0 first-half run, leading 20-8 after Carey's transition basket. Nelsonville-York went 6 minutes and 12 seconds without a point.
"I think the style of defense is different from a lot of teams we played," Cassady said of South Point. "They did a good job of stopping us in transition. That's probably been our best asset offensively the entire year."
The Buckeyes closed the first half with a 7-0 run to trail just 20-15, but weren't able to build on that momentum in the third quarter. They missed 11 of their 12 third-quarter field goal attempts, trailing 25-18 going to the fourth.
South Point's lead grew to 30-18 after Carey's corner 3 with 6:12 remaining in the game. The Pointers had only managed 10 second-half points to that point in the game, but it was enough to put the Buckeyes on their heels.
Nelsonville-York dug in from there, making a final run to try and save its season.
Joscelyn Heller's 3-pointer began a 9-0 run. It was 30-23 after Mackenzie Hurd had a steal and assist on Grace Sinnott's basket.
The Buckeyes eventually closed to 30-25 after Sinnott set up Haley Hurd inside for a basket, still 1:21 remaining.
Nelsonville-York had all the momentum after Heller's steal led to Mackenzie Hurd driving to the basket for a score, cutting South Point's lead to 30-27 with 1:12 remaining.
The Buckeyes fought an uphill battle all game, but still found a way to make it interesting.
"I knew we weren't going to quit until the final buzzer," Cassady said. "We didn't. Proud of their effort. Very proud of those three seniors that we have in there."
South Point was ultimately able to slow the comeback. The Buckeyes were forced to foul three times to get the Pointers in the one-and-one as precious seconds ticked off the clock. Once they were finally there, Carey made two free throws with 32.2 seconds left for a five-point lead.
Nelsonville-York held the Pointers scoreless for 5 minutes and 30 seconds of the final quarter, but weren't able to catch them before they made the clinching free throws.
Mackenzie Hurd missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Whitt's free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining made it 34-27, essentially clinching the win.
Heller made a final 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds on the clock, but time ran out on the Buckeyes' season.
Carey led South Point with 16 points, making 4 of 9 3-point attempts. Whitt added 10 points, making 2 of her 6 3-point tries.
South Point made only 11 of 44 shots from the field — 25.0 percent — but it was enough to cut down the nets as sectional champions.
The Pointers advance to the district tournament for the second year in a row, and the 13th time in program history. They will tangle with Ironton on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Waverly.
Mackenzie Hurd led N-Y with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Haley Hurd added eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Sinnott had four points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Heller added six points and two assists.
The Buckeyes were denied in their bid for a second straight sectional championship. Nelsonville-York went through the season with only eight high school players in the program, but its 19 wins were still tied for second most in program history.
The Buckeyes had plenty of highlights over the course of the season, the most memorable being a one-point win at Vinton County. The win ended a 30-game league winning streak for the Vikings, and was also their first home loss in nearly three years.
Nelsonville-York also had quality wins over the course of the season against foes such as Logan, North Adams, Coal Grove, Trimble and Alexander.
The Buckeyes graduate Haley Hurd, Grace Sinnott and Joscelyn Heller, three players who have contributed to 65 wins over the previous four seasons.
"I can't say enough about the three seniors," Cassady said. "I thought they had a tremendous season. They mean a lot to me. Disappointed that I won't coach them anymore, but really look forward to watching them excel in life. My pain is for them right now."
South Point 34, Nelsonville-York 30
South Point;14;6;5;9;—;34
Nelsonville-York;8;7;3;12;—;30
SOUTH POINT 34 (13-8)
Emilee Whitt 3 2-2 10, Maddy Khounlavong 0 0-2 0, Emilee Carey 5 2-2 16, Diamond Crawley 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 1 0-0 2, Sarah Mitchell 2 2-2 6; TOTALS 11 6-8 34; 3-point field goals: 6 (Carey 4, Whitt 2)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 30 (19-5)
Ashleigh Cantrell 0 1-2 1, Joscelyn Heller 2 0-0 6, Grace Sinnott 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Hurd 5 0-0 11, Haley Hurd 4 0-0 8, Alivia Speelman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 1-2 30; 3-point field goals: 3 (Heller 2, Mackenzie Hurd 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — South Point 11-44 (.250), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Nelsonville-York 13-49 (.265), 3-point field goals 3-20 (.150); Free throws — South Point 6-8 (.750), Nelsonville-York 1-2 (.500); Rebounds — South Point 33 (Staley 7), Nelsonville-York 36 (Haley Hurd 12); Assists — South Point 7 (Whitt 3), Nelsonville-York 8 (Sinnott 3); Blocks — South Point 1, Nelsonville-York 5 (Mackenzie Hurd, Haley Hurd 2 apiece); Turnovers — South Point 7, Nelsonville-York 9; Steals — South Point 3, Nelsonville-York 5 (Sinnott 2)
