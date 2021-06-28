LANCASTER — Meeting for the first time this summer, Lancaster Post 11 was able to pull away from Glouster Post 414.
Lancaster scored eight runs in its final three at-bats, leading to a 10-0 win over Glouster on Monday.
Post 11 scored two runs in the bottom of the first, and held that two-run advantage until adding a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Lancaster scored five runs in the fifth to open up an 8-0 lead, then tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Glouster finished with seven hits in the game, all singles. Cam Bayha was 3 for 3 to lead the way. Drew Harris added a 2 for 3 day.
Blayton Cox and Cole Wright each added singles, while Tabor Lackey drew a walk.
Cox took the loss for Glouster (4-7), going 4 1-3 innings. He allowed six runs on six hits and two walks, striking out one.
John Hobbs pitched the final inning, striking out the side but giving up four runs.
