WAVERLY — The Waverly Post 142 Shockers pulled away for a big victory over Athens Post 21 on Tuesday.
Waverly scored all of its runs in the second, third and fourth innings, leading to a 13-0 victory over Athens.
The game was scoreless until the Shockers scored twice in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Waverly started to pull away with six runs in the third for an 8-0 lead, then added to the advantage with a five-run fourth.
Mason Ratcliff and Jerrod Tackett combined to pitch a two-hitter for Post 142. Radcliff got the win with four innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out three. He didn't walk a batter.
Tackett pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Cam Niese and Marcus Stevers each hit singles for Post 21.
Brayden Kish started on the mound and pitched 3 1-3 innings. He gave up 12 runs, but only six were earned and he struck out a batter.
Jacob Bulger pitched the final 2-3 of an inning, striking out two.
Ben Sterrit hit two doubles for Post 142, while Alex Boles, Weston Roop and Roger Woodruff each had two-hit games. Woodruff had four RBIs.
Athens fell to 2-4 after the result. Post 21 fell in a pair of games to Post 64 last Saturday, losing 8-3 and 6-2
Stevers had two hits and a run in the first game to Post 64. Derrick Welsh started and pitched 4 1-3 innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits and three strikeouts. Carter Wharton pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.
Athens led 3-1 before Post 64 scored twice in the fourth, four times in the fifth and once in the sixth.
Jake Goldsberry was 2 for 2 I the second game against Post 64, while Jacob Bulger, Wharton and Kish each hit singles.
Will Ginder, Niese and Bulger each pitched in the game, with Bulger going the final three innings.
Jacob Rose was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs for Post 64.
