Athens Post 21 dropped three games to start the week against tough competition.
Athens lost a doubleheader on Monday to Lancaster Post 11, falling by scores of 7-0 and 5-0.
Post 21 lost to Beverly Post 389, 15-1, on Tuesday.
Athens led 1-0 after an inning against Beverly, and held that lead into the third.
Beverly scored twice in the third, three times in the fourth, four times in the fifth and six times in the sixth to gain the win at Rannow Field.
Athens had seven hits. Andrew Stephens was 3 for 3 with a run scored. Carter Wharton was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Derrick Welsh hit a double, while Cam Niese hit a single and drew a walk.
Welsh started and pitched two innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Stephens (1 1-3 innings, one hit, five runs, two earned) and Lance Ausseresses (1 2-3 innings, four hits, two walks, eight runs, three earned) finished the game in relief.
Athens played Lancaster Post 11 in two games on Monday, making up a previous postponement. Both games were played at Beavers Field, in Lancaster.
Lancaster was the road team on the scoreboard in the first game, scoring once in the first and twice in the second to lead 3-0.
Post 11 added two in the fourth, one in each the fifth and seventh for the seven-run margin.
Athens had three hits, as Reece Wallace hit a double. Stephens and Welsh each hit singles. Jack Cornwell and Caden Hewitt drew walks.
Cornwell also started on the mound, pitching four innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out six.
Will Ginder pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on six hits.
Post 11 scored twice in the bottom of the first in the second game and led the rest of the way.
Lancaster added a run in the fourth, then two more in the bottom of the sixth for the 5-0 margin.
Post 21 had three singles in the game, two coming off the bat of Brayden Kish. Welsh also added a single, while Stephens and Ginder drew walks.
Niese started and pitched an inning, striking out two. Kish pitched the final five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.