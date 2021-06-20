The Athens Post 21 Legion baseball team lost a 15-2 decision at Beverly Post 389 on Wednesday.
It marked Athens' first loss of the season, dropping its record to 2-1.
Athens scored twice in the top of the first inning for its runs, but saw Post 389 score twice in the first, five in the second, twice in the third and six more times in the fourth inning.
Athens had two hits, with Jacob Bulger and Carter Wharton each hitting singles. Andrew Stephens and Wylie Anderson each scored runs, while Wharton had an RBI.
Brayden Kish pitched the first two innings for Post 21, while Caden Hewitt worked the next 1 1-3 inning in relief. Lance Ausseresses pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.
Athens started the week with a 13-4 win at Glouster Post 414 on Tuesday.
Athens had 10 hits in the win, with Cam Niese going 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Will Ginder hit two doubles, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Jack Cornwell was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs. Derrick Welsh had a hit, RBI, walk and two runs, while Marcus Stevers had a single and run scored.
Cornwell pitched all seven innings in Post 21's win, allowing four unearned runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Bryce Downs pitched for Glouster, going five innings. He gave up five earned runs on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Cam Bayha pitched the final two innings in relief, striking out two.
Downs and Austin Wisor each hit singles for Glouster, while Blayton Cox, Wisor, Bayha and Collin Jarvis each scored runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.