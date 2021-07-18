Athens Post 21 closed its regular season with a win over Jackson Post 81, then opened its tournament season by advancing in the Region 6, District 8 tournament.
Athens defeated Jackson 9-6 on Thursday. It was a comeback win after Post 81 scored three runs in the top of the first inning.
Athens came back with a five-run second, then a four-run fifth to lead 9-4.
Jackson scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but got no closer.
Caden Hewitt started and pitched 4 2-3 innings for Post 21. He allowed four runs on seven hits and six walks, striking out two.
Rece Lonas and Carter Wharton each pitched an inning for Athens. Lonas walked three, giving up two unearned runs while striking out two. Wharton struck out two.
Athens had nine hits. Jack Cornwell hit a double, going 2 for 2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.
Derrick Welsh was 2 for 2 with a run, walk and three RBIs.
Cam Niese, Reece Wallace, Wharton, Jake Goldsberry and Hewitt each hit singles. Wallace had two RBIs.
Jackson and Athens were scheduled to play again on Sunday in the opening day of the 8th District Tournament, held in Lancaster.
Post 81 didn't have enough players, and Athens advanced via forfeit.
Athens advanced to face Lancaster Post 11 on Monday.
Meigs Post 39 tops Glouster Post 414
Meigs Post 39 earned a 6-0 win at Glouster Post 414 on Thursday.
Meigs used four pitches in a one-hitter in the win.
The game was scoreless until Post 39 scored two runs in each the third and fourth innings for a 4-0 lead. They tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh.
Drew Harris hit a single for Glouster's base hit. Austin Wisor, Tabor Lackey, John Hobbs and Stewart each drew walks.
Wes Carpenter started and pitched three innings for Glouster. He allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.
Stewart, Cameron Oberholzer and Cole Wright all pitched in relief for Glouster.
The two teams rematched on Sunday in Lancaster in the opening round of the 8th District Tournament. Meigs won, 11-1, to advance.
Glouster then automatically advanced after getting a forfeit win over Jackson Post 81.
Post 414's next game is Tuesday against the loser of Monday's Lancaster versus Athens contest.
