GLOUSTER — Glouster Post 414 had their offense working on Saturday, splitting a doubleheader against Zanesville Post 29.
Glouster won the opener in a slugfest, 15-14, with Zanesville taking the second game, 16-8.
Post 414 has won six out of its last eight games after the twin bill.
Glouster won the opener thanks to a huge 11-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Post 414 trailed 2-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, and 5-1 going to the bottom of the fifth and 8-4 going to the bottom of the sixth.
Glouster led 15-8 after the big sixth inning, then held off Zanesville after Post 29 scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
Post 414 had 13 hits in the wild victory. Cameron Bayha was 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk. Tabor Lackey was also 3 for 4, adding three runs and a walk.
Brandon Burdette was 2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Collin Jarvis was 2 for 5, hitting a double and driving in four runs. He also scored a run.
Drew Harris had a hit, two run, walk and RBI at the plate. Bryce Downs had a hit, two walks and two runs scored, while Landon Wisor had a single, run, walk and RBI. John Hobbs had a walk, two RBIs and a run, while Cole Wright had a run, RBI and walk.
Post 414 used three pitchers in the win, with Wright starting and going the first five innings. He allowed five runs — four earned — on seven hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Bayha was the winning pitcher, going 1 1-3 in relief. He struck out two, while Jarvis pitched the final 2-3 of an inning to record the save. He had a strikeout.
Zanesville also used three pitchers, with Nate Blevins starting and going the first five innings. He was charged with 11 runs, 10 being earned, on 11 hits, six walks and six strikeouts.
Harley Gotke and Wes Hartman each had three-hit games for Zanesville, with Kyler Spinks, Koby Huler and Clay Moore each having two-hit games.
Zanesville benefited from the big late inning in the second game, a 16-8 win for Post 29.
Glouster led 4-3 after one inning, but saw Zanesville score four times in the second and three more in the third for a 10-4 advantage.
Glouster scored once in the third and three times in the fourth to pull to within 10-8, but Post 29 scored six runs in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Post 414 had seven hits in the second game, as Lackey was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs, an RBI and a walk.
Jarvis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Glouster. Burdette had a single, walk and run scored, while Wisor had a single. Bayha drew a walk, scoring two runs, while Harris and Downs each picked up an RBI. Wright scored a run.
Glouster was charged with 10 errors, leading to seven unearned runs for Zanesville.
Jarvis started and pitched 4 1-3 innings, giving up 10 runs. Only three were earned, as he allowed four hits and four walks and while striking out five.
Harris pitched the final 2 2-3 innings, striking out three and walking five. He gave up six runs on three hits.
Spinks was able to pitch all seven innings for Zanesville, striking out seven and walking four.
Hunter Cogswall led Post 29 with a 3 for 5 day at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Glouster is scheduled to play at Jackson Post 81 on Wednesday, before hosting Meigs Post 39 on Thursday.
