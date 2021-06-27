GLOUSTER — Glouster Post 414 swept a doubleheader on Sunday, giving them a three-game winning streak over the weekend.
Glouster rolled past Logan Post 78, winning by scores of 14-3 and 15-3.
Post 414 also defeated Athens Post 21 on Friday, improving to 4-6 on the summer.
Glouster pounded out 16 hits in the game one 14-3 victory, a contest Post 414 ended in the bottom of the sixth due to a run rule decision.
Glouster had eight extra base hits, including seven doubles. Blayton Cox and Drew Harris each hit a pair of doubles, while John Hobbs hit a triple.
Cox was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Harris was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a walk. Hobbs was 2 for 2 with a run and three RBIs.
Tabor Lackey was also 2 for 2 with a walk, RBI and two runs. Brandon Burdette was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Cameron Oberholzer was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Collin Jarvis hit a double, also scoring a run, drawing a walk and driving in a run.
Cam Bayha benefited from the run support to gain the win on the mound. He pitched 4 2-3 innings, striking out eight. He gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and six walks.
Jarvis pitched the final 1 1-3 innings in relief, allowing two hits and a run on one strikeout.
Post 414 scored three runs in the bottom of the first, with Logan scoring in the second and third to trail 3-2.
Glouster opened the game up by scoring three in the third for a 6-2 lead, then adding two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to lead 10-2.
Leading 10-3, Post 414 added four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Glouster's offense didn't rest in the second game, collecting 13 hits in the 15-3, five-inning win.
Lackey again had a hot bat, going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Bayha also hit a double, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hobbs added a double, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.
Cox hit two singles, going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Harris added a single, walk and run scored. Oberholzer had a single, walk and two runs. Burdette scored three runs, drawing a walk and hitting a single. Jarvis had a single, run and RBI.
Austin Wisor had an RBI, while Landon Wisor scored a run.
Post 414 again had solid pitching against Post 78. Jarvis struck out six to get the victory, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks.
Glouster scored twice in the first and three times in the second to lead 5-0.
Logan answered with a three-run third, but Glouster came right back with four in the bottom half of the third to lead 9-3. Post 414 then added six runs in the fourth to go ahead 15-3.
