GLOUSTER — After 17 seasons away, legion baseball returned in a winning way to Glouster.
Glouster Post 414 won the season opener on Thursday, defeating Logan Post 78 7-3.
Post 414 hasn’t fielded a team in nearly two decades, but made a triumphant return against Logan as four pitches combined to throw a no-hitter.
Maleek Williams, Cole Wright, Wes Carpenter and Blayton Cox all took the mound for Post 414 (1-0) in the win.
Williams started, pitching three innings without allowing a run. He struck out five and walked one.
Wright pitched the next two innings of shutout baseball, striking out three and walking one.
Carpenter pitched 1 1-3 innings, giving up three runs, with two being earned. He walked six and struck out four.
Cox worked the final 2-3 of an inning, walking one.
Nine walks and a Glouster error led to the three Logan (0-1) runs.
Glouster went ahead 4-0 thanks to a four-run bottom of the second inning. Single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings gave Post 414 a 7-0 lead.
Post 78’s three runs all came in the top of the seventh inning.
The game was a seven-inning contest.
Glouster had four hits, taking advantage of four Logan errors and nine walks.
Tabor Lackey was 2 for 4 with an RBI, hitting a double.
Kylan McClain added a single, run, RBI and walk. Austin Wisor also hit a single with two walks and two RBIs.
Bryce Downs also drew two walks for Glouster, as Cox, Carpenter, Collin Jarvis and Wright also drew a walk.
Post 414, coached by Jerry Lackey, is scheduled to continue the season on Monday at Rannow Field against Athens Post 21 with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
