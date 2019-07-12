The Athens Legion Post 21 Seniors fell to Meigs on Wednesday, 6-2, in a game played at Rannow Field.
Meigs scored a run in the first, and three more in the second to lead 4-0.
Athens scored its two runs in the third, but Meigs tallied single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Post 21 finished the contest with 10 hits. Dalton Skinner was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Jacob Phillips was 2 for 4 with a double, while Isaac York was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Andy Merckle added a single and run scored, while Chase Reed and John Kimble each hit singles.
Phillips started and took the loss for Athens. He allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three.
John Hobbs pitched an inning out of the bullpen, allowing a run. He struck out a batter.
Post 21 is scheduled to host Waverly on Sunday at 1 p.m., and travel to Zanesville on Tuesday.
