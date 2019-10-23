LOGAN — The Marietta Tigers have crafted a resume that says they are not only one of the top soccer teams in the Southeast District, but one of the top units in all of Division II.
The Tigers backed up their unbeaten record on Wednesday, blitzing Athens for a 6-2 victory in the Division II district semifinals at Logan High School's Chieftain Stadium.
The Bulldogs entered the season with back-to-back district championships on their resume, including a trip to the regional finals last season.
Athens certainly turned in another great campaign in 2019, closing with a final record of 15-3-1.
However, two of Athens' losses came to the mighty Tigers. The Bulldogs dropped a 6-0 decision in the regular season, then fell behind 6-0 in the rematch before scoring two late goals.
Marietta improves to 18-0-1, with an early-season tie against Dover being the only blemish.
"It's a good team," Athens coach Simon Diki said of Marietta. "They know how to move the ball. They play physical. When it comes to soccer, you combine tactical, your physical and your mental game, it's a whole package and they know how to maintain that. We made a couple mistakes and that cost us a lot."
The Tigers were able to avenge a 2-1 loss in the district finals to Athens a season ago.
"All the credit in the world to them," Marietta coach Todd Morris said of the Bulldogs. "That's such a great squad and they've had such a great run the last few years. They kept working, kept battling. It feels good to get this one though."
The Tigers applied constant offensive pressure on Athens, seemingly playing the entire first half on their side of the field.
It resulted in two early goals. Ethan Feathers punched in the first tally on a rebound in front of the net just 7:44 into the game for the 1-0 edge.
Marietta then went ahead 2-0 with 27:01 left in the first half. Cade Gandor sent in a corner kick, and Sean Fournier turned it into a goal.
The early Marietta lead put the pressure squarely on the Bulldogs to try and keep pace.
"I thought the first five minutes, maybe the first 10 minutes, I think there was a lot of nerves," Morris said. "We didn't really settle in until we got that first goal. Once we got that first goal and the second goal not long after, I thought we settled in."
The Bulldogs' best chance to make a game of it came when Andrew Lewis was able to get a solid shot on goal with just under 22 minutes left in the opening half.
Lewis made a strong attempt, but Tigers' keeper Justin LaBarre made the save.
Instead of cutting the lead to 2-1, Athens instead eventually fell behind 3-0 after Fournier scored his second goal. David Sarver earned the assist when he sent a pass ahead to Fournier, who scored with 14:02 left in the half.
Marietta then made it 4-0 with 6:35 left before halftime when Javier Martinez sent a cross pass to Cayden Wheeler for the goal.
The Tigers took that four-goal lead into halftime, and truth be told they could have led by more if not for a trio of brilliant saves by Athens keeper Finn Mitchell to deny Tiger shot attempts.
Marietta continued to add on in the second half. It led 5-0 after Ryan Mannix powered in a goal after receiving a pass from Fournier just 6:42 into the half.
The Tigers went ahead 6-0 with 26:22 on the clock when Feathers sent in a corner kick that Kamden Lankford was able to get a piece of, deflecting the shot into the goal.
Marietta controlled the majority of the play, but when Athens did gain possession the Tigers were able to limit opportunities for Athens' standout senior Danny Goetz.
Adam Coil spent most of the match following Goetz' every move.
"We kind of had the same approach this time (as the regular season), just limit his touches," Morris said. "Limit his looks, force him to play negative and not get the ball back. For the most part, our two center backs, Adam and David (Sarver) and Sean (Fournier), playing with that holding-mid, did a good job on him and that was key because he's such a talented player."
The Bulldogs were able to avoid the shutout when Braulio Rosas-Clouse scored with 12:40 remaining.
Goetz was then able to conclude his brilliant career with one final tally.
Aziz Alharbi assisted on a pass to Goetz, who scored in front of the goal to make it 6-2 with 5:40 remaining.
It was the 70th career goal for Goetz, and his 44th of the season.
"Danny is just an incredible kid," Diki said. "He was an exceptional kid this year. I don't know what to say. I'm looking for the words to qualify that kid. He did so much for this team. We had a great team, he was a part of it. He was a big piece for what happened this year."
The season ended earlier than the Bulldogs would have liked, but they simply ran into a stronger opponent on Wednesday.
"I love these kids," Diki said. "They did so well. It was a great season, district semifinals. Someone has to win, but it's a great season."
The Tigers will now get a chance to avenge another previous tournament loss. They fell to Alexander, 2-1, in a 2017 district championship game.
Marietta earned a tight 4-3 win over Alexander back on Aug. 29.
The Tigers, who have 11 seniors on their roster, will certainly be familiar with the Spartans. The district final is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, back in Logan.
"They'll be a great opponent for us and we're looking forward to the challenge," Morris said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.