RACINE — Ron Quillen is an old-school coach with an old-school problem: how to compete with an undersized, paper-thin lineup in a league dominated by teams that are returning most of their starters.
The Southern girls boast just ten players, only six of whom have extensive varsity experience, the team’s primary post player tops out at 5’7”, and, oh, by the way, it’s coming off of a 2018-19 campaign that saw it lose every game on its schedule.
Quillen, a fixture with the Tornadoes who served as an assistant to Howie Caldwell from 1987-96, harbors no illusions about what lies ahead. But, he also remains cautiously optimistic and upbeat about his core group of returnees.
“We have some tigers on this team, some fighters,” he said. “We’re going to play hard; we’re going to compete every minute, every night. To me, that’s what the beginning of success looks like.
“It’s all going to come down to how we play defense. If we adopt that mentality and get after it, I believe the wins will begin to take care of themselves.”
Southern’s six-pack begins with seniors Phoenix and Shelby Cleland, as well as classmate Baylee Wolfe, who returns after a one-year hiatus. That trio hit the court running immediately after volleyball season — Wolfe was first-team all-district — and Quillen has already noticed the benefits.
“All three are starting to come into their own,” he said. “Volleyball really helped them develop their leadership qualities, and they’re setting good examples for the younger players with their work ethic.”
Phoenix will run the point, as she did last season, and Wolfe will work the perimeter. But, despite the added presence of 5’9” junior Jorden Hardwick, Shelby will still likely find herself at a physical disadvantage on the block most nights.
“Shelby can jump, and she plays good defense, but with a 5’7” girl playing the 5-spot, we have to be able to team rebound and run the floor. For us, it’s a possession game. We have to have and keep the basketball.”
Sophomores Kelly Shaver and Kala Evans will join Wolfe on the wing, giving the Tornadoes more-than-adequate athleticism at that position. In fact, Southern’s fleet feet, especially on defense, may be its greatest strength.
“We do have good speed,” Quillen admitted. “We have players who can run the floor, and we can run an effective press, we just don’t have enough depth to be able to do either for the whole game.
“[Speed] will help us the most in our half-court defense,” he added. “We play mostly man-to-man, and we’re going to need to be able to stop the ball off the dribble, because our help-side is still coming along.”
On offense, the Tornadoes will wrestle with the same problem as a season ago — a lack of a consistent, reliable shooter. Hardwick may be the best of the bunch, but as the team’s power forward, moving her outside poses a dilemma, and Quillen sees no quick, easy answers.
Perhaps one of the team’s younger players — junior Sara Kapozsta, sophomores Kala Evans and Ella Cooper, or freshman Hanna Smith — could emerge as a find from long-range.
“It’s hard to change someone’s shot at this stage; often, the best you can do is tweak it a little bit,” said Quillen. “We offered summer basketball for the first time in a number of years, and that helped. We do have some girls who can shoot. We’ve had three scrimmages already and a couple of them have been hitting eight of ten foul shots lately, but it hasn’t shown up a lot.
“I’ve had to give up on some of the more patient offenses and put in about 20 quick hitters in their place,” he continued. “To be honest, given our strengths and weaknesses, I’m not opposed to that with this team.”
