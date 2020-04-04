Alexander seniors Griffin Chmiel and Wes Radford were in the process of making program history.
The Spartans have never had a wrestler end his season as an all-Ohioan. Chmiel and Radford appeared poised to change that.
"These are two individuals that did everything they needed in order to meet that expectation," Alexander coach Andrew Monk said. "It kind of has this heartbreaking feeling of something that's been taken away from us without our ability to do anything about it. It's been something that's out of our control."
Chmiel and Radford were among the more than 600 wrestlers around the state who had to deal with the disappointment of the cancelation of the state wrestling tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament was indefinitely postponed on March 12, the day before it was scheduled to start, then permanently canceled on March 26.
Chmiel was a two-time state qualifier who was looking to build on last season's experience. Radford became Alexander's first district champion in what proved to be the final week of the season.
Both had outstanding careers and seasons for Alexander, and seemingly had a great opportunity to earn that elusive top-eight finish at the state tournament, and the all-Ohio honor that comes with it.
"It's really kind of a sad and helpless feeling," Monk said. "Knowing that those two could be on the podium because they did everything that they needed to do and we didn't have that opportunity."
Chmiel qualified at 113 pounds for the Division III state tournament, while Radford wrestled at 126 pounds.
The duo led one of the best seasons in program history for the Spartans, who had six district qualifiers.
Even without the conclusion that comes with the pageantry of the state tournament, Chmiel and Radford still left their mark on the Spartans' program, Chmiel as a two-time state qualifier and Radford as a district champion.
Radford finished his season at 41-9, as he earned 127 career victories. Radford first began wrestling in eighth grade, and Monk said he quickly fell in love with learning the technique of the sport.
"Starting at that age he was able to focus on technique and use his athleticism," Monk said. "But as long as he understood his athleticism meant nothing without technique, then he would eventually become a champion. That's really what he founded his career on, was focusing on the intelligence aspect of the sport."
Radford, competing in Division II a year ago, won only one match at the district level.
That changed his senior year. Radford was a perfect 4-0 to claim a 126-pound district championship at Heath High School.
It was that technique that helped win the weekend for Radford. His opening win was a pin, but his final three triumphs came by scores of 4-1, 13-8 and 10-8. It was the little things that led him to his spot on top of the podium.
"If you are somebody who can think intelligently about the sport, then you're really going to be successful at the highest level and he was able to do that," Monk said. "He was able to make adjustments and come back more successful the next weeks and that led us to another sectional championship and then ultimately our first district champion. He's really a student of the sport."
Radford would have opened his state tournament against Covington junior Kellan Anderson (46-6). Had Radford been able to win his first two matches, a Saturday night semifinal showdown against Wayne Trace sophomore Hunter Long (43-1) could have been in the cards.
The fact that Radford didn't get that opportunity didn't change the metoric rise from first-time wrestler as an eighth grader to district champion as a senior.
"It was a really magical season for him because he was able to put everything he had learned in the last five years into what he could do to be the best, and that's exactly what he did," Monk said.
Chmiel was a Division II state qualifier at 106 pounds as a junior. He finished that season 46-7 after losing two matches in the state tournament.
Armed with that experience, Chmiel returned strong as a senior, advancing all the way to the finals in his Division III, 113-pound district bracket.
"He had really a target on his back from the get-go because of his success from last year," Monk said. "He lived up to it. One thing I noticed from Griffin this year that was different from years past is his level of confidence."
Chmiel nearly beat Radford to the punch in terms of earning the program's first district championship.
Facing Barnesville sophomore Griffen Stephen in the finals, Chmiel lost a back-and-forth 8-6 decision in overtime.
Chmiel was still a district runner-up, going 37-6 on the season and earning 126 career wins. Monk said his work ethic played a big role in that success.
"One thing that we really benefitted from this year was getting a wrestling room," Monk said. "Griffin took advantage of that more than anybody on our team. As a leadership role, he took it upon himself to ask me to open up the wrestling room in the morning. He would come in two times a day, two or three times a week."
Chmiel was set to open up his state tournament weekend against Massillon Tuslaw sophomore Zach Lyons (34-11). A victory there would have pit Chmiel against Delta junior Zach Mattin, who was 42-0 on the season.
It would have been an opportunity for Chmiel to measure himself against one of the top wrestlers in the state.
"Both Griffin and Wes went to the district tournament no longer seeing it as something that was a pie-in-the-sky to be top four in the podium, but an expectation that they had," Monk said. "They accomplished it because it was engrained in them, in their work ethic."
The Spartans also had district qualifiers in Jackson Ross (120 pounds) Marcus Perko (138), Jordan Cantrell (170) and Drew Harris (285). Every Spartan competing in the meet one at least one match, allowing the team to score 61 points to finish 12th.
Monk was most proud of the fact that the entire team earned an Academic All-Ohio.
"We've got a good group of guys that listen and they think about what they need to do to improve," Monk said. "They go out and they figure out how to get it done. Those guys were all students of the sport. They did their homework. They went out and studied and they knew who came from where. They were able to dig up information."
While Chmiel and Radford weren't able to get to see their state tournaments play out, they are still part of a senior class that has helped turn around the Spartans' program. Monk said he was thankful for all of his wrestlers and parents as well as assistant coach Brian Cooper.
"It takes a village to create a champion," he said. "That's something we've embodied. It's a good feeling and I hate that the season ended in this way, but I know that these families are here supporting and raising these kids and student athletes to be this successful in wrestling. I know that that's something they are doing not just in wrestling, but in their entire lives."
