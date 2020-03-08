Wes Radford and Ian Joyce are riding high as the high school wrestling seasons enters its final week.
Radford and Joyce each won district championships, emphatically earning their spots in this week's OHSAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament.
Radford, a senior from Alexander High School, and Trimble senior Joyce were both a perfect 4-0 during the Division III district tournament at Heath High School.
They are two of five Athens County wrestlers who advance to the state tournament.
Alexander had two wrestlers advance to finals at Heath, as senior Griffin Chmiel finished second in his 113-pound weight class to advance.
Trimble sophomore Tabor Lackey also earned his way to the state tournament, finishing third in his Division III, 170-pound weight class at Heath.
In Division II, the Athens Bulldogs had 11 wrestlers competing in the district brackets at Claymont High School. Senior Trey Finnearty gave the Bulldogs a state qualifier when he finished third at 120 pounds.
Joyce pinned his way to a district championship at 220 pounds, as he improves to 43-2 on the season.
Joyce began his tournament run with a pair of pins on Friday. He officially qualified for the state tournament when he pinned Sandy Valley's Wyatt Moyer in 42 seconds in Saturday's semifinal.
The final match didn't last much longer, as Joyce earned a pin in just 96 seconds. He defeated Liberty Union's Drew Walker in the championship match.
Redford gave Alexander its first district champion in program history when he won the 126-pound bracket to improve to 41-9 on the year.
After two wins on Friday, Radford won his semifinal on Saturday by earning a 13-8 decision over Malvern's Tyler Banta to advance to the finals.
Radford took on Westfall senior Chanston Moll in the finals, as Moll entered the match at 35-2 on the season.
The contest went down to the wire, with Radford earning the 10-8 win, and the district title.
Joyce and Radford will now enter the state tournament as district champions.
They will each have a teammate along for the ride.
Chmiel advances to the state tournament for the second year in a row, nearly giving the Spartans a second district champion.
Chmiel won two matches on Friday with a pin and a close 5-2 decision over Shenandoah's Alex Overly.
Chmiel started Saturday with a pin in 3:26, defeating Newark Catholic's Caden Canning to move onto the championship round.
Chmiel took on Barnesville sophomore Griffen Stephen. Regulation didn't decide a victor, but it was ultimately Stephen who won 8-6 with a sudden victory to improve to 45-4 on the season.
Chmiel will enter state competition at 37-6.
Lackey is a first-time state qualifier after the Trimble sophomore finished third in the 170-pound weight class.
Lackey won his two opening matches on Friday to advance to the semifinal round.
Lackey hit a bump in the road, losing his opening match on Saturday to Mount Gilead junior Andy Williamson, 17-10.
That dropped Lackey into the consolation brackets, where he needed a victory to remain alive for a top-four finish, and the state bid that comes with it.
Lackey got that victory when he pinned Pleasant's Jonah Bibler in 2:21. That advanced Lackey to the third-place match, giving him a state bid no matter the result of his final match.
Lackey still went out with a victory, however. He defeated Martins Ferry junior Kameron Hughes, 12-5, to earn the third-place finish.
Lackey is 43-6 on the season.
Trimble's Hunter Everett finished fifth at 182 pounds, and will serve as an alternate for the state meet. Trimble's Todd Fouts picked up his 100th career win over the weekend, ultimately placing sixth at 132 pounds.
Trimble finished seventh as a team with 84 points, while Alexander was 12th with 61 points.
Athens finished 13th at a team in the Division II, Heath district tournament with 60.5 points.
Finnearty had to do work on Saturday to earn his spot in the state tournament.
Finnearty won his opening match on Friday with a pin, but lost in the second round to Lisbon Beaver's Mark Emmerling.
That dropped Finnearty into the consolation brackets. The senior went on to win four matches on Saturday for his third-place finish.
Finnearty remained alive when he started the day with a 15-0 tech fall victory over Jackson's Austin VanAllen. Finnearty then picked up another big win when he defeated Tri-Valley's Tyler Crawford, 13-1, to move to the brink of a state bid.
Finnearty faced a third consecutive do-or-die match, and he won by the slimmest of margins, a 4-3 tiebreaker against Washington Court House's Branton Dawes.
That result clinched at least a top-four finish for Finnearty. He closed out his perfect Saturday with another close win, 7-6, over Minerva's Jacob Norris in the third-place match.
Finnearty is in the OHSAA state tournament for the third time, but first time with the Bulldogs. He previously made the state brackets while competing for Circleville High School as a freshman and sophomore.
Finnearty is 36-3 on the season.
Athens' Dylan Wogerman finished fifth at 285 pounds to give the 'Dogs an alternate.
Athens' Kiah Smith (160 pounds) and Drake George (195) each placed sixth in their weight classes.
The individual wrestling state tournament will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, in Columbus.
