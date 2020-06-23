Wes Radford, a 2020 Alexander High School graduate, has made the decision to continue his education and wrestling career at Muskingum University. Wes will major in Environmental Sciences.
Wes has wrestled for the Spartans for four years and has left a trail of memories and records for the program and himself. As a freshman he started making a name for himself as a district qualifier and has become the first ever four-time district qualifier and the first ever district champion for the Spartans. He was also a two-time TVC champion and a two-time sectional champion as well.
As a 2020 district champion, Radford worked his way to be in an elite group of Spartan wrestlers as a state qualifier and had momentum to finish in the top 8 and stand on the podium at the DIII 126-pound weight class. One of the most impressive accomplishments for Radford in 2020 was winning a district title and receiving his 100th win throughout his high school wrestling career.
Wes, along with the entire team, received the State of Ohio Academic Award for the first time ever in 2020 and he also received an individual State of Ohio Academic Award as well. He was a leader on and off the wrestling mat and has left the bar high for future Spartan wrestlers. Members of the Alexander community are looking forward to watching him wrestle as a Fighting Muskie.
