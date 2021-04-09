NELSONVILLE — River Valley pulled away for an 11-1 softball victory at Nelsonville-York on Friday.
The Raiders led 2-1 before scoring four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth for the five-inning triumph.
River Valley moves to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, while Nelsonville-York falls to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes had four hits on the night. Kylie Christa and Skylar Riffle each hit doubles, while Hayleigh Gautier had two singles and scored a run. Riffle had an RBI.
Christa pitched all five innings for N-Y, striking out three. She walked four and gave up 12 hits, with seven of River Valley's runs being earned.
Abbi Hollenbaugh was the winning pitcher, striking out six and not allowing a walk or earned run in five innings for the Raiders.
Hollenbaugh was also 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
