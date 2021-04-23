ALBANY — River Valley scored a 9-4 baseball win on Friday at Alexander High School.
The Raiders scored five times in the third, then three more times in the fourth to go ahead 8-1.
Alexander had seven hits in the game, with Drew Harris going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Cameron Oberholzer, Jon Sheridan, Jacob Phillips, Jace Ervin and Jeremiah Clark each had singles. Ervin and Matthew Morris also had RBIs, while Cam Bayha scored two runs.
Dylan Phillips started on the mound, going three innings. He struck out five and walked two, giving up six earned runs.
Stanley Viny, Jordan Schultz and Jackson Jordan each pitched on Friday for Alexander.
Alexander is 3-10 on the season, and 1-7 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
