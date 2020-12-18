BIDWELL — The Athens Bulldogs held a lead going to the fourth quarter on Thursday, but the River Valley Raiders rallied for the win.
River Valley defeated visiting Athens 41-37 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.
The Raiders took a 33-32 lead on Sierra Somerville's 3-pointer with 5:33 to play and never lost the upper hand.
River Valley improves to 2-1 overall after winning its TVC-Ohio opener.
Athens falls to 1-5 overall, and 0-3 in league play.
The Bulldogs led 13-9 after one quarter, and 25-19 at halftime. Athens continued to lead 32-30 going to the third quarter.
The Raiders won the third quarter 11-7, and the second half 22-12 for the comeback.
Haylie Mills led Athens with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kesi Federspiel and Kianna Benton each tallied seven points for the Bulldogs.
Harper Bennett added five points for Athens, while Annika Benton had two points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Somerville led the Raiders with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Jacks followed with 14 points and five assists. Lauren Twyman added seven points and four steals. Morrisa Barcus also had five points and one block. Zoe Milliron didn't score, but collected six rebounds.
Athens' Saturday home game against Gallia Academy has been postponed. The Bulldogs' next scheduled game is Monday at Alexander High School.
