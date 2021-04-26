BIDWELL — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes pushed one of the top softball teams in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division to the final inning on Monday.
The Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a 4-2 win over the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York scored twice in the top of the first, with River Valley answering with two runs in the bottom of the second.
The scoreboard remained the same until the sixth inning.
The Raiders were finally able to get to N-Y ace Ryleigh Giffin in that frame. Giffin pitched 5 1-3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits. She didn't walk a batter, striking out two.
Abby Riffle pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.
Riley Bradley was able to do damage at the plate for the Raiders (11-5, 4-3 TVC-Ohio), going 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. She hit a home run and a double.
Abbi Hollenbaugh got the win in relief, pitching the final three innings. She struck out six, allowing only a hit.
The Buckeyes (4-11, 0-8 TVC-Ohio) had three hits, with Giffin, Kylie Christa and Brooklyn Gerity each hitting singles. Christa and Riffle each scored a run.
