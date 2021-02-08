BIDWELL — Jordan Lambert made the most of his meetings with Nelsonville-York.
Lambert led River Valley to a 61-50 victory over the Buckeyes during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game on Saturday afternoon.
Lambert, a senior, scored 22 points, making eight 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of four free throw attempts.
Lambert also scored 30 points in a Raiders' 62-52 win at Nelsonville-York on Dec. 22.
The Raiders led the rematch throughout, going ahead 16-11 after one quarter, and 28-21 at halftime. Their lead stood at 41-28 entering the fourth quarter.
River Valley improves to 8-4 overall, and 3-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Nelsonville-York falls to 3-14 overall and 0-9 in TVC-Ohio.
Keagan Swope led Nelsonville-York with 14 points, making four 3-pointers. Drew Carter followed with 10 points, while Ethan Gail and Trent Morrissey each scored eight points. Braydin McKee and Trevor Morrissey followed with five points apiece.
Chase Barber also scored in double figures for the Raiders with 14 points.
Nelsonville-York's next scheduled game is at home on Friday against Berne Union.
