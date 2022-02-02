NELSONVILLE — Mason Rhodes and the River Valley Raiders won a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game at Nelsonville-York on Wednesday.
Rhodes scored 24 points in the Raiders' 61-55 victory.
Rhodes made seven 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and a free throw.
The Raiders led 17-14 after one quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 41-37 going to the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes (6-14, 1-9 TVC-Ohio) had three players in double figures. Leighton Loge led the way with 17 points, making seven 2-point field goals and all three of his free throws. He scored 12 points in the second half.
Drew Carter and Keagan Swope each followed with 15 points. Carter made three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers, while Swope made five 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of his free throw tries.
James Koska and Jaydon Abram each scored four points for Nelsonville-York.
Jance Lambert added 16 points for River Valley.
