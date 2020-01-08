NELSONVILLE — The River Valley Raiders received scoring from seven different players, exploding for a 70-31 victory at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Tuesday. 

River Valley enjoyed a big lead throughout, jumping ahead 17-3 after one quarter. The lead grew to 38-11 at halftime, and 56-20 after three quarters. 

Chase Caldwell led the Raiders with 16 points, while Jordan Lambert added 13 points. Jordan Burns scored 12 points, and Mason Rhodes 11 points. 

River Valley moves to 4-7 overall, and 1-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. 

Mikey Seel made three 3-pointers to lead Nelsonville-York with 11 points. Maleek Williams and Austin Thrapp each scored five points, while Drew Carter and Braydin McKee each scored four points. 

Nelsonville-York falls to 2-9 overall, and 0-4 in the TVC-Ohio. 

