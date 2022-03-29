STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers opened up the baseball season with a pitching duel.
Visiting River Valley emerged a winner on a cold Tuesday at Federal Hocking High School, 3-2.
Federal Hocking pitcher Iden Miller turned in a great effort on the mound, even in defeat.
He allowed just four hits, three of which were singles, in a complete game. He gave up three runs, two earned, and one walk while striking out seven.
Federal Hocking (0-1) led 2-1 before the Raiders scored two runs in the top of the seventh for the victory.
The Lancers had six hits, all being singles. Cody Metzler was 2 for 3, while Mason Jackson, Miller, Glen Wilkes and Adrian Torres each hit singles. Miller and Wilkes scored runs, while Torres had an RBI.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to travel to Wirt County for a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
