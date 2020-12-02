McCONNELSVILLE — Elijah Lucas had a season debut to remember, but the Federal Hocking Lancers fell to the Morgan Raiders on Tuesday.
Federal Hocking opened its season with a 67-53 loss at Morgan High School in a non-league game.
Lucas led all scorers with 26 points, making 12 field goals from the field. The highlight was a first-quarter dunk.
That helped Federal Hocking lead 15-11 after one quarter, but the Raiders won the second quarter 22-7.
The Lancers trailed 22-20 before Morgan closed on an 11-2 run to lead 33-22 at the break.
Morgan continued to lead 41-30 going to the fourth, also winning the final period 26-23. The closest Federal Hocking would get in the second half was down seven points in the third.
Hunter Smith added 10 points for Federal Hocking, while Scotty Balch made a pair of 3-pointer for six points. Wes Carpenter tallied five points, while Nathaniel Massie added four points. Lane Smith scored two points.
Carver Myers led Morgan with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gabe Altier had 14 points, making four 3-pointers, and four assists, while Carter Mayle added 12 points. Jason Wells scored seven points, handed out four assists and collected two steals.
Federal Hocking's next game will also be its home opener against Fairfield Christian on Dec. 8.
Morgan 67, Federal Hocking 53
Federal Hocking;15;7;8;23;—;53
Morgan;11;22;8;26;—;67
FEDERAL HOCKING 53 (0-1)
Lane Smith 1, 0-0 2; Tariq Cottrill 0, 0-0, 0; Hunter Smith 3, 3-6, 10; Caden Champman 0, 0-0, 0; Wes Carpenter 2, 0-0, 5; Nathaniel Massie 2, 0-0, 4; Elijah Lucas 12, 1-1 26; Scotty Balch 2. 0-0, 6; Andrew Airhart 0, 0-0, 0; Ethan McCune 0, 0-0, 0. TOTALS 22 4-7 53; 3-point field goals: 5 (Balch 2, Hunter Smith, Carpenter, Lucas 1 apiece)
MORGAN 67 (1-0)
Ty Mayle 0, 0-0, 0; Jason Wells 5, 1-1, 7; Gabe Altier 5. 0-0, 14; Jordan Raines 0, 2-2, 2; Carver Myers 11, 0-0, 22; Carson Mummey 0, 0-0, 0; Cutter Myers 3, 1-2, 8; Carter Mayle 5, 1-2, 12; Hunter Shriver 0, 0-0, 0; Colin Janes 1, 0-2, 2. TOTALS 28 5-9 67; 3-point field goals: 6 (Altier 4, Carver Myers, Cutter Myers 1 apiece)
