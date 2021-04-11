STEWART — The River Valley Raiders used a big inning for a non-league baseball win on Saturday.
The Raiders scored six runs in the third inning, leading to a 9-2 victory at Federal Hocking High School.
The Lancers (4-5) led 1-0 before the Raiders exploded for their six-run inning.
Federal Hocking got a run back in the fourth, but River Valley added three more in the fifth for the 9-2 advantage.
Federal Hocking had six hits, with Ethan McCune collecting two singles. Collin Jarvis and Hunter Smith each hit doubles, with Smith driving in a run.
Mason Jackson and Tyler Rogers each had a single and scored a run.
Federal Hocking used three pitchers. Jarvis started and pitched 2 2-3 innings, giving up six earned runs on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
Jackson pitched 2 1-3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits, two walks and a strikeout.
Iden Miller pitched the final 2 innings, allowing a walk and striking out one.
After hosting Belpre on Monday, the Lancers travel to Eastern on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.