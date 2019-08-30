NELSONVILLE — Karsyn Raines and the Alexander Spartans enjoyed another winning night, with a little bit of history added into the mix.
Raines recorded her 1,000th career kill as Alexander knocked of the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes, 3-1, inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Thursday.
Alexander improved to 3-0 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after the 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 victory.
Raines, only a junior, hit the historic milestone with a kill from the outside early in the fourth set.
"Huge for her," Alexander coach Nikki Ohms said. "Very proud of her. She's an accomplished athlete. Well deserving of getting a thousand kills. It was a big night for her."
The game halted to recognize Raines' accomplishment, fans from both sides offering applause.
"It was pretty crazy," Raines said. "My team was behind me throughout all of it. We had good passes tonight which led me to the kills. Our serve receive, we improved through the whole game which made it easier for Jadyn (Mace) to get sets and get kills."
Raines took the game ball up into the stands to give to her grandmother, who had a special person to deliver it too.
"My grandpa currently has lung cancer so he couldn't make it here," Raines said. So she made it here, and she's going to give the ball to him."
Raines' efforts were a big reason Alexander survived Nelsonville-York's upset bid, as she finished with 18 kills.
Jenna Houpt added 11 kills from the middle of the net, while Mace had six kills and 29 assists. Morgan Vickers added five aces, while Mallory Rankin had four.
"I think the key was staying consistent," Ohms said. "We know that Nelsonville's always going to be scrappy. They're always going to be a tough team. They never give up on the ball and they play a very strong mental game of volleyball."
The Buckeyes (1-3, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) nearly won the first set, then did win the second.
Nelsonville-York led 20-17 in the opening set, and was still tied at 24-24 after an Alexander net violation.
Raines stepped up from there. She spiked down consecutive kills to give Alexander the 26-24 victory.
However, Nelsonville-York never trailed in the second set after jumping ahead 13-7 on consecutive Mackenzie Hurd kills.
The Spartans got to within 19-18, but a pair of Ryleigh Giffin kills allowed N-Y to lead 22-18 and force an Alexander timeout.
The Buckeyes would eventually lead 24-18 after two kills for Madison Deeter.
Alexander kept things interesting, scoring four points in a row, but Brittlyn Call's kill allowed Nelsonville-York to win the second set, and tie the match.
"We just tried to stay as aggressive as possible," Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said. "That's what we wanted to do, find little things in their game that we could try and exploit. Unfortunately, Alexander doesn't have many things in their game to exploit. The girls played hard tonight. Didn't come out with the result we wanted but it's something to build on for sure."
Alexander's championship experience showed in the final two sets. The third set was tied at 15-15 before the Spartans scored six points in a row.
Rankin had two aces as part of the run, and Raines' kill made it 21-15. The Spartans would lead 2-1 after the 25-18 triumph.
The fourth set followed a similar pattern. Nelsonville-York forced a 17-17 tie on Haley Hurd's kill, and Mackenzie Hurd's ace would later tie the score at 19-19.
The Buckeyes were on the verge of forcing a fifth set, but an attack error allowed Alexander to go ahead 20-19.
Junior Erin Scurlock then went to the service line, and the Buckeyes wouldn't score again.
Houpt and Raines had kills, then Houpt had a block and a kill for a 24-19 lead. Scurlock then served up one of her three aces, and Alexander had the 25-19 victory.
"This is the first season we've thrown Erin in as a server," Ohms said. "She started jump serving early in practice. We gave her an opportunity. She's got a mean serve. It's a strong serve and she's really worked hard to get her consistency down. That was big for her too, to come out and kind of finish the set."
For the Buckeyes, Mackenzie Hurd led the way with 10 kills, while Haley Hurd had seven kills. Giffin and Call each added five kills, while Madison Booth had four kills, 30 assists and two aces.
Dicken is in his first season as N-Y's head coach. The Buckeyes are off to a 1-3 start, but their two losses in the league are to Vinton County and Alexander, the likely top two teams in the conference.
Dicken knows winning days are ahead of the Buckeyes if they continue playing like they did on Thursday.
"We were ready for the challenge," Dicken said. "Vinton County, we didn't play as tough as I thought we should have, but tonight I thought we came out hard. We're just going to try and take it one game at a time."
The season is still early, but the Spartans are off to a hot start. They started the week with a four-set win at Gallia Academy then opened TVC-Ohio play with a win over the Buckeyes.
Raines knows it can get better, though.
"It's going good," she said of the start of the season, "but we're going to make it better."
