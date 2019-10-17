GLOUSTER — The Miller Falcons came out on fire during Thursday's Division IV sectional championship game.
Miller rolled to an opening set win over the Trimble Tomcats, and continued to lead the second set behind a large, and loud Falcon crowd.
The Tomcats might have been reeling early, but they were far from down.
No. 4 Trimble silenced the visiting crowd, and earned the 3-1 (13-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19) victory over its Tri-Valley Conference rival, No. 5 Miller.
The Tomcats (13-9) are sectional champions for the second year in a row after they were able to turn the tide on the Falcons.
"It's fantastic," Trimble coach Erica North said. "Second year in a row for a lot of these kids, we get to put a sectional win up there (on the banner). That's always the goal."
The Tomcats won it by beating Miller for the second time this season. The Falcons had swept the Tomcats in Hemlock, but were swept during the regular season meeting in Glouster.
"We had a really bad game at Miller and they had a really bad game here," North said. "So we knew going in that they were not going to take anything lying down. We were going to have to fight for everything."
That was evident early in the match. Josie Crabtree had a pair of kills early, giving Miller the 10-3 lead.
What was obvious from the start was the fact that the Falcons had a huge following down to Bill White Gymnasium. A student section was in full force, and the Miller faithful screamed for every Falcon point.
It was an avalanche of big plays that overtook the Tomcats in the first set. Brooke Dillinger's two aces closed out the 25-13 win, and the Falcons were raucous in their celebration.
North said the Tomcats simply had to settle down, and communicate on the court.
"We focused a lot on, where are the holes? Talk to your hitters," North said. "Tell them where to go. Tell them where the holes are. Tell them what to see. We really focused on, what are you seeing on the other side of the court and making smart decisions."
The Falcons weren't going away, however. They went on an 8-2 run to lead 18-16 in the second set, and felt on the verge of leading the match 2-0.
It was at that point where the momentum flipped to Trimble's favor for good. With the score tied 19-19, Laikyn Imler's kill gave the Tomcats a lead, starting a 6-0 surge.
Jacie Orsborne and Adelynn Stevens combined for a block at the net for a 22-19 lead, forcing a Miller timeout.
Imler, Stevens and Orsborne each had kills coming out of the timeout, and Trimble evened the match with a 25-19 win.
"That was a huge momentum swing for us," North said. "We needed that. We needed that probably more then we needed just about anything else and we needed to do it for ourselves. We needed to build that confidence in ourselves that we could come back from that, take the lead and just put it away."
At that point, the match seemed destined to be one of those five-set thrillers, but the Tomcats' efficiency took over.
Trimble turned a 12-9 third-set deficit into a 17-14 lead after another Imler kill.
The Tomcats would eventually lead 24-14, and Briana Orsborne's kill led to the 25-18 victory.
The Falcons and their crowd tried to tip the momentum back in their favor, but the Tomcats were able to play from ahead during the entire fourth set. They led 12-4 after consecutive kills from Stevens.
The lead grew to 22-11 before Miller made a final push.
With Alaina Boyden serving, the Falcons pushed a run of eight straight points. Her ace cut Trimble's lead to 22-19.
Imler ended that run. Jacie Orsborne set the sophomore up for a kill, and Imler calmly put it down in the middle of the Miller defense.
Imler matter of factly celebrated the kill, as it was just another solid performance from Trimble's leading hitter.
Imler finished the match with a team-high 15 kills.
"It's absolutely huge for any coach and for any team," North said. "You have to have a couple go-to players and you pull them in and you're like, 'Listen, this ball, right here, right now. This ball, make it happen.'"
Stevens helped close Miller out from there, collecting a block on Crabtree, then a kill for the 25-19 victory that clinched Trimble's sectional championship.
Crabtree finished with 14 kills to lead the Falcons.
"We talked a little bit about Crabtree and where she was going to be putting the ball and how we needed to protect our defensive players from that," North said. "I think they did really well at executing that."
Taylor Hinkle added five kills for Miller, while Haille Joseph added four kills. Boyden had seven aces and 19 assists, while Dillinger added five aces.
Stevens and Briana Orsborne each had six kills for Trimble, while Riley Campbell had five kills and four aces. Karly McLaughlin and Jacie Orsborne each had three kills, while Jacie Orsborne ran the offense with 30 assists.
The Tomcats advance to the Division IV district tournament and will face No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday at Jackson High School.
It will be an opportunity for Trimble's young lineup to take on one of the top Division IV teams in the Southeast District.
"We're super excited, especially with a lot of these young players," North said. "Gives them a huge opportunity, a lot of experience. We're just going to grow from here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.