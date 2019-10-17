Anna Chen admitted that she had a modest goal for herself when the season started.
“All I expected this season was to get to day two of sectionals,” the Athens High School sophomore said.
Chen accomplished that goal and then some.
Chen has teamed up with senior Ami Brannan to give Athens its most successful doubles team of the last 25 years.
Chen and Brannan will compete in the 2019 OHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament on Friday. They will compete in the Division II doubles bracket.
“Going to states is really big for me and especially my family,” Chen said. “I’ve been practicing tennis since I was 4.”
Chen and Brannan are the first Athens tennis players — in singles or doubles competition — to make it this far since 1994. That was when Sara Mickelson and Kelly Mickelson — daughters of coach Joan Mickelson — advanced in Division I.
Brannan was unaware of the fact that her and Chen ended a 25-year drought for the program until after their accomplishment during last Wednesday’s district tournament.
“We had no idea, so we were just in shock and just so proud that it was us that made it,” Brannan said.
Chen and Brannan will compete at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, located in Mason.
Division I and II singles competition begins at 9 a.m., with Division I and II doubles play to follow.
Chen and Brannan got here by taking first place at the Division II sectional tournament, held in Portsmouth.
The duo then took second place at last week’s district meet to advance to the state tournament.
“They’re both very smart,” first-year Athens coach Dana Morehead said. “They both know the game very, very well. They’ve always been communicating, and when you can talk off the court, you can talk on the court.”
Brannan and Chen are best friends off the court, something that has allowed them to excel when they take the court together.
“We know that we have each other’s back,” Brannan said. “We’re super positive on the court, so if someone messes up, we just bounce back from it. We have a lot of positivity and energy and that carries us through our match.”
Chen and Brannan spent time as a doubles team a year ago, but competed separately for most of the 2019 season. Each spent time competing as a singles player, or paired with another teammate for doubles play during the regular season.
Moving Chen and Brannan around the lineup allowed for other players on Athens’ roster to compete during varsity matches and gain valuable experience. Morehead knew she had two talented and versatile players who could fill any role on her team.
“I always saw Anna and Ami both as singles players, but then I started reading more about it and finding out about the game, you put your two best players together to make a good doubles team,” Morehead said. “So when we had a chance to play a good D-I team, I made them play doubles.”
Chen and Brannan knew they could still be paired together once the tournament rolled around. There was very little adjustment time needed for them to click together on the court.
“We already knew how to play together well,” Chen said.
Brannan said it made sense for the two to team up, instead of taking on the tournament field in singles competition.
“We always knew in the back of our minds, for sectionals, districts and states now that we would want to play doubles together because we knew we would have a really good shot at it because singles is hard to advance, but we know that if we were together in doubles that we would have a better chance,” Brannan said.
Chen and Brannan made a statement at the sectional tournament when they earned a win in the finals over Wheelersburg’s team of Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer. That duo played together in the state tournament in 2018.
Gill and Sommer were able to defeat Chen and Brannan in the district final, but both teams will represent the Southeast District at the state level.
Chen and Brannan both agreed that they each complement the other’s game on the court.
“She’s a lot better at net than I am because she’s tall and she can get high shots,” Chen said.
Brannan agreed that the team is at its best when Chen is along the back line.
“When she’s back and I’m at net, we’re just dynamite,” Brannan said. “Her back shots are so good and she can get in these really long rallies and she can set up points for me at net to just slam away. That’s definitely when we’re at our best. We work really well together. She’s just good overall.”
Both were thankful for Morehead, who has never coached tennis before this season. The Bulldogs’ program has had four different coaches the last four seasons and Chen and Brannan both admitted they were worried about having a season until Morehead stepped up to the challenge.
“If she hadn’t taken the job we probably wouldn’t have had a coach or a team,” Chen said.
Brannan added, “Thank you to coach Morehead. This is her first year and she’s just done an amazing job, being thrown into this mess of a tennis team. We were really afraid we wouldn’t have a team this year.”
The Bulldogs do have a coach and a team, and now have their first state qualifiers in 25 years.
The Division II bracket features 16 doubles teams from across the state, with four wins needed to claim a state championship.
The first two rounds will be contested on Friday, with the semifinals and the finals taking place on Saturday.
Once in the semifinals, a championship match and a third-place match will follow to close out the tournament.
Brannan and Chen will open up against junior Brigette Fuentes and senior Melissa Kazazic from Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown.
The winner of that match will take on either the Cincinnati Indian Hill team of Hayley Hirsch and Morgan Coburn or the Lima Shawnee team of Katie Clark and Alotus Wei.
“I think we’ll just try and do our best,” Chen said. “It’s already good that we made it there. We’ll just try and enjoy the experience of playing where pros have played.”
