South Gallia won a Tri-Valley Conference cross over game, 59-34, at Athens High School on Saturday.
The Rebels had a big first half, leading 21-6 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime.
Bailey Davis led Athens (3-11) with eight points, Asa Holcombe had seven points, and Harper Bennet five points. Haylie Mills scored four points, while Annie Moulton, Annika Benton, Kesi Federspiel, Kianna Benton and Pamela Altier each scored two points.
Emma Clary led South Gallia with 17 points, while Jessie Rutt added 16 points. Macie Sanders scored 13 points.
The Bulldogs return home on Thursday, hosting Alexander in a TVC-Ohio clash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.