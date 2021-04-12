MERCERVILLE — The Trimble softball team grabbed an early lead on Monday, but the South Gallia Rebels were able to rally back.
South Gallia picked up a 7-6 win over the Tomcats in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game.
Trimble scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but South Gallia scored two in the first and second innings to tie the game.
The Rebels went ahead 7-4 thanks to a three-run third. The Tomcats scored twice in the top of the fifth but could get no closer.
Trimble (1-8, 0-4 TVC-Hocking) had eight hits. Riley Campbell had two hits and two runs, hitting a triple. Brandis Bickley hit a triple and drew a walk, also scoring a run.
Emily Young hit two singles, also driving in two runs and scoring a run. Kylee Dixon had two hits and three RBIs. Lexi Fouts added a hit, while Madison McWilliams had a walk, run and RBI. Briana Orsborne also scored a run.
Orsborne took the loss in the pitching circle, pitching 3 innings. She gave up seven runs, with four being earned, on six hits and eight walks.
Bama Martin pitched the final 3 inning sin relief, giving up a hit and striking out four.
