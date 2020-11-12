WESTERVILLE — Facing the best competition the state of Ohio has to offer, the Alexander Spartans didn't back down.
However, the Tippecanoe Red Devils eventually showed why they are the undefeated and defending state champions.
Alexander's history-making season came to a close on Wednesday in the Division II state semifinals. The Spartans dropped a 4-1 decision to Tippecanoe at Westerville North High School.
Alexander closes its season at 18-2-1 after competing in the state tournament for the first time in program history. The loss also ended the Spartans' 14-game winning streak, and 16-game unbeaten streak.
"There's not a single guy over there who didn't give his all, all season long," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said. "I'm so proud of these guys."
Alexander's Final Four challenge was daunting, trying to unseat the Red Devils from their perch atop Division II.
Tippecanoe is now 23-0-0 on the season, and is 46-0-1 since the start of the 2019 campaign. It entered Wednesday's game outscoring the competition 129-5, including 26-1 in the postseason.
While it wasn't the ultimate outcome Crow and the Spartans wanted, they did become just the fourth team to score against Tippecanoe this season.
Senior Austin Shields found the back of the net to give Alexander a 1-1 tie in the first half.
"I think we kind of stunned them a little bit when we came back and tied it at 1-1 and it really energized our sidelines and our fans," Crow said. "In that moment, it gave us the confidence that we could come in and play hard in this game and be right with them."
The Red Devils' attack was relentless, and the tie score lasted only 7 minutes and 17 seconds, as Alexander eventually fell behind 3-1 by halftime.
"That's a very good team," Crow said. "A lot of skill throughout. Good physicality."
Alexander kept Tippecanoe off the scoreboard for the first 15 minutes of the contest, but that changed with 24:25 showing on the first-half clock. Jackson Kleather scored in front of the net after Owen Hadden sent in a long throw-in for the 1-0 lead.
Shields' answer came just four minutes later. Ethan Neidhart sent a pass ahead to Shields, who had Owen Trimble defending him tightly.
Shields was able to control the ball and send a shot toward goal despite Neidhart's presence.
Tippecanoe goal keeper Clay Vaughn dove to his right, but the shot was just inside the cross bar and out of his reach.
Shields turned and raised his arms, exuberantly shouting toward the Spartans' bench as Tyler Fritchley joined in the celebration.
It was only the sixth goal allowed all season by the Red Devils, as Alexander's all-time assist leader added one more heroic play to his resume.
"He's the heart and soul," Crow said. "He's been a starter for four years. He has all kinds of records and everything else. He just makes big plays. He has so much heart and belief in himself. Just a special guy. He has to be one of the best players in Alexander history."
Tippecanoe answered with its own spectacular goal to go ahead 2-1. Senior Owen Trimble launched a shot from long-range that was able to sneak past goal keeper Clayton Williams with 13:02 left in the first half.
The Spartans were unable to keep the deficit at one goal before halftime.
Hadden started another rally, with a long kick towards the goal. Evan Stonerock was able to get a piece of the ball to deflect it into the net.
Alexander had battled tooth and nail with the Red Devils, but the 3-1 halftime deficit would prove to be difficult to erase.
"It feels like we gave them a hundred throw-ins deep and they had that No. 4 (Hadden) chucking it in there and we gave them a lot of corner kicks," Crow said. "So we just couldn't limit their opportunities, unfortunately, in dangerous situations and they were able to get some in."
The final Tippecanoe goal came off a corner kick from Jake Smith. It led to John Miller's goal in front of the net for a 4-1 advantage with 29:19 left.
The Red Devils had numerous other chances to score in the second half, but Williams turned away shot after shot.
Alexander has usually controlled play to the point where Williams wasn't needed to make too many saves. But the senior stepped up against the pressure brought by Tippecanoe.
"Clayton had to have great reaction speed tonight, several of them off headers and corners," Crow said. "If he doesn't react that way then the game is a little more out of hand than what it ended up."
Tippecanoe will go for back-to-back Division II state titles on Saturday when it faces Warren Howland (21-0-1) at 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium.
Warren Howland defeated Lima Shawnee 3-0 in Wednesday's other semifinal.
It's a rematch of last season's state championship game, a 1-0 Tippecanoe win.
The Spartans saluted their crowd afterwards, the fans returning the appreciation. It was the final game for 13 seniors that helped the program go 59-15-7 over the last four seasons.
Alexander also won district titles in 2017 and 2018, advancing to the regional finals in '17.
"We have so many guys on this team that stepped up this year," Crow said. "It's not just a one-man show. I'm proud of all of them."
Not only was the regional title the first in program history, but it was the first for a male team in any sport at Alexander High School.
Crow told the team afterwards that a Final Four banner will hang in the high school gymnasium, forever immortalizing the team's accomplishment.
"When you have moments like this and you're able to do this, it's something that bonds you together," Crow said. "I hope that as long as they stay in contact with each other, they hold that together. Not only are they great soccer players, but they are great young men. I'm really proud of them."
